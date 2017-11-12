BBC Sport - Christian Eriksen says Danes hold play-off edge despite goalless Copenhagen first leg
Eriksen says Danes hold edge heading into second leg
- From the section Football
Christian Eriksen believes Denmark hold the advantage in their World Cup play-off against the Republic of Ireland despite Saturday's goalless draw in the first leg in Copenhagen.
The Tottenham star says the Danes can score an away goal in Dublin on Tuesday which would leave the Irish needing to net twice to qualify for Russia.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired