BBC Sport - Shane Duffy says Danes 'won't be looking forward' to Dublin return leg
Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy believes Denmark "won't be looking forward" to Tuesday's World Cup play-off second leg after Saturday's goalless draw in Copenhagen.
"We know what we've got at home. We've got counter (attack). We've got pace," said the Brighton centre-back.
