BBC Sport - Ciaran Clark content with Republic's draw with Denmark in play-off first leg

Ciaran Clark says the Republic of Ireland are happy with their goalless draw against Denmark in the World Cup play-off first leg in Copenhagen.

With David Meyler suspended for Saturday's game, Newcastle defender Clark captained the Irish.

The second leg takes place in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

