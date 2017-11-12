BBC Sport - Ciaran Clark content with Republic's draw with Denmark in play-off first leg
Clark content with Republic's Denmark draw
Football
Ciaran Clark says the Republic of Ireland are happy with their goalless draw against Denmark in the World Cup play-off first leg in Copenhagen.
With David Meyler suspended for Saturday's game, Newcastle defender Clark captained the Irish.
The second leg takes place in Dublin on Tuesday evening.
