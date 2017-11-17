Leeds United v Middlesbrough (Sun)

Garry Monk left Leeds at the end of last season and was appointed by Middlesbrough in June

Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen could make a number of changes as his side look to end a run of six defeats in their last seven league games.

Striker Caleb Ekuban (foot) could play for the first time since August.

Middlesbrough full-back Cyrus Christie is suspended after being booked for the fifth time this season in the win against Sunderland on 5 November.

Boro boss Garry Monk returns to Leeds for the first time since his departure at the end of last season.

SAM's prediction Home win 34% Draw 28% Away win 38%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts