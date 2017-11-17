Leeds United v Middlesbrough (Sun)
- From the section Championship
Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen could make a number of changes as his side look to end a run of six defeats in their last seven league games.
Striker Caleb Ekuban (foot) could play for the first time since August.
Middlesbrough full-back Cyrus Christie is suspended after being booked for the fifth time this season in the win against Sunderland on 5 November.
Boro boss Garry Monk returns to Leeds for the first time since his departure at the end of last season.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 34%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 38%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Leeds are unbeaten in their last four league matches against Middlesbrough at Elland Road (W3 D1), with their last meeting a goalless draw in February 2016.
- Middlesbrough have failed to score in four of their last five league games against the Whites, winning 3-0 in the other match at the Riverside.
- Only Birmingham (22) have attempted fewer shots on target than Leeds (28) in home Championship games this season.
- This will be Garry Monk's first return to Elland Road since leaving Leeds at the end of last season; Monk won 14 of his 23 league matches at Elland Road last season (D4 L5).
- Kalvin Phillips has scored five goals from six shots on target in the league this season.
- Middlesbrough haven't won any of their last eight away second tier matches played on Sunday (D3 L5), failing to score in seven of those games since a 2-1 win in February 1998 against Stoke.