Leeds United v Middlesbrough (Sun)

Garry Monk
Garry Monk left Leeds at the end of last season and was appointed by Middlesbrough in June
Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen could make a number of changes as his side look to end a run of six defeats in their last seven league games.

Striker Caleb Ekuban (foot) could play for the first time since August.

Middlesbrough full-back Cyrus Christie is suspended after being booked for the fifth time this season in the win against Sunderland on 5 November.

Boro boss Garry Monk returns to Leeds for the first time since his departure at the end of last season.

SAM's prediction
Home win 34%Draw 28%Away win 38%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Leeds are unbeaten in their last four league matches against Middlesbrough at Elland Road (W3 D1), with their last meeting a goalless draw in February 2016.
  • Middlesbrough have failed to score in four of their last five league games against the Whites, winning 3-0 in the other match at the Riverside.
  • Only Birmingham (22) have attempted fewer shots on target than Leeds (28) in home Championship games this season.
  • This will be Garry Monk's first return to Elland Road since leaving Leeds at the end of last season; Monk won 14 of his 23 league matches at Elland Road last season (D4 L5).
  • Kalvin Phillips has scored five goals from six shots on target in the league this season.
  • Middlesbrough haven't won any of their last eight away second tier matches played on Sunday (D3 L5), failing to score in seven of those games since a 2-1 win in February 1998 against Stoke.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves16112329151435
2Sheff Utd16110524141033
3Cardiff169432213931
4Bristol City1686226161030
5Middlesbrough167542113826
6Aston Villa167542215726
7Derby157442319425
8Ipswich158072622424
9Nottm Forest168082526-124
10Leeds167272419523
11Sheff Wed166552119223
12Brentford165742521422
13Norwich166461520-522
14Preston165651919021
15QPR165651922-321
16Barnsley155462221119
17Fulham164751819-119
18Reading155371819-118
19Millwall164571717017
20Hull164482830-216
21Burton163491031-2113
22Birmingham163310825-1712
23Bolton162591329-1611
24Sunderland161782031-1110
View full Championship table

