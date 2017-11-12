BBC Sport - WSL 1: Reading Women 2-2 Chelsea Ladies highlights
WSL highlights: Chelsea & Reading draw after late own goal
- From the section Women's Football
Chelsea drop their first Women's Super League points of the season as Magdalena Eriksson's 92nd-minute own goal gives Reading a 2-2 draw.
MATCH REPORT: Reading Women 2-2 Chelsea Ladies
