BBC Sport - World Cup play-off: O'Neill & Davis call for NI improvement in Basle

O'Neill & Davis call for NI improvement in Basle

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill and captain Steven Davis want an improved display in the World Cup play-off second leg against Switzerland after a 1-0 defeat in Belfast.

Report: Northern Ireland 0-1 Switzerland

Top videos

Video

O'Neill & Davis call for NI improvement in Basle

Video

GB men claim World Cup team pursuit gold

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Highlights: Scotland beat Samoa in thriller

Video

Jones labels win over Argentina a 'grindathon'

Video

New Zealand go face-to-face with Tonga in heated haka

Video

Griezmann & Giroud goals sink Wales in Paris

  • From the section Wales
Video

Hogg scores Scotland's opener inside two minutes

Video

NI's Evans wants forward thinking for Basel game

Video

Highlights: Scotland out of World Cup after Samoa draw

Video

Stiles' son 'convinced' on football dementia link

Video

GB's Archibald wins omnium silver

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Willerton secures gold for GB tumbling team

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired