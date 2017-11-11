World Cup Qualifying - European - Play-off - 2nd Leg
Greece19:45Croatia
Venue: Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium

Greece v Croatia

Sokratis Papastathopoulos (19) fails to prevent Nikola Kalinic scoring for Croatia
Croatia's first-leg win means they are close to reaching back-to-back World Cups

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Greece's Sokratis Papastathopoulos says Croatia are "95% qualified" for the 2018 World Cup after their 4-1 victory in the first leg of the play-off tie between the two sides.

Greece still have Sunday's second leg on home soil to try to secure a third straight finals appearance.

They are not confident after the defeat in Zagreb, branded an "unprecedented disgrace" by the Greek press.

"It was a difficult night," defender Papastathopoulos told sport1.de.

"We did not really appreciate the importance of the game and the goals we conceded were ridiculous. Croatia have 95% qualified."

On Thursday, goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis conceded an early penalty which Luka Modric converted and Nikola Kalinic tapped in a second before Papastathopoulos headed an away goal.

However, there would be no comeback as Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric put the Croatia in total control of the tie in the second half.

Greece boss Michael Skibbe has guaranteed more effort from his players in front of home fans at the Karaiskakis Stadium.

"It will be very complicated for us to come back after this game. We are very unhappy," said the German. "On Sunday you will see a better team."

Mario Mandzukic
Mario Mandzukic has scored four goals for Juventus this season

Croatia have been given a further lift before the second leg by the return to fitness of Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic.

"Mandzukic wanted to play [on Thursday], but that was too big a risk as he would probably have had to be substituted very soon. He'll be ready for the return leg," said Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic.

"We are aware of the quality of our players and we managed to mix our quality with strength. However, we need to realise that nothing is over yet.

"There will be no euphoria before the return leg, even though Croatia did a wonderful job. We'll start as if the aggregate scoreline were 0-0."

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France107211861223
2Sweden106132691719
3Netherlands106132112919
4Bulgaria104151419-513
5Luxembourg10136826-186
6Belarus10127621-155

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal109013242827
2Switzerland109012371627
3Hungary104151414013
4Faroe Islands10235416-129
5Latvia10217718-117
6Andorra10118223-214

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany1010004343930
2Northern Ireland106131761119
3Czech Rep104331710715
4Norway104151716113
5Azerbaijan103161019-910
6San Marino100010251-490

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia1063120101021
2R. of Ireland10541126619
3Wales10451136717
4Austria104331412215
5Georgia10055814-65
6Moldova10028423-192

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland1081128141425
2Denmark106222081220
3Montenegro105142012816
4Romania103431210213
5Armenia102171026-167
6Kazakhstan10037626-203

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England108201831526
2Slovakia106041771018
3Scotland105321712518
4Slovenia10433127515
5Lithuania10136720-136
6Malta10019325-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain109103633328
2Italy107212181323
3Albania104151013-313
4Israel104061015-512
5Macedonia103251515011
6Liechtenstein100010139-380

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium109104363728
2Greece105411761119
3Bos-Herze1052324131117
4Estonia103251319-611
5Cyprus10316918-910
6Gibraltar100010347-440

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10712167922
2Croatia106221541120
3Ukraine10523139417
4Turkey104331413115
5Finland10235913-49
6Kosovo10019324-211
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired