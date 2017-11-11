Swansea City have Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches back for Burnley

Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony both arrived at Swansea on the final day of the transfer window

Swansea City will have Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches fit for the trip to face to face Burnley on Saturday, 18 November.

Bony hasn't played since the defeat by West Ham at the end of September after suffering hamstring injuries.

Portuguese international Sanches has been sidelined since the league loss to Leicester in October with a thigh problem.

"Both will be available for selection," said manager Paul Clement.

"It is good to have them back as they are players that can bring a lot to the quality of the squad.

"We will, as it stands, go into this game with virtually a fully-fit squad."

Striker Bony and Sanches, on-loan from Bayern Munich, are back in full training with Kyle Bartley the only member of Clement's squad who is unavailable for the Premier League trip to Burnley.

Leon Britton and Angel Rangel were involved in training this week and hope to feature after missing the defeat to Brighton last time out.

Martin Olsson is on international duty with Sweden after overcoming the hamstring injury which saw him miss last weekend's 1-0 defeat against Brighton at the Liberty Stadium.

Struggling Swansea have won just two Premier League games this season and are 19th in the Premier League with only Crystal Palace below them. West Ham are also in the relegation zone.

The defeat to Brighton before the international break was their fifth home defeat in six games this season with only three points from a possible 18 at the Liberty Stadium.