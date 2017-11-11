Alloa move to within five points of League One leaders

Alloa midfielder Iain Flannigan scored the opening goal as they overcame Albion Rovers 2-0

Alloa Athletic moved to within five points of joint League One leaders Ayr United and Raith Rovers with a 2-0 win over Albion Rovers.

Fourth-placed Arbroath were also victorious, defeating bottom side Queen's Park 2-0 at Hampden.

Forfar Athletic increased their advantage over Queen's Park to four points with a 2-0 victory against East Fife.

Airdrieonians also picked up all three points with a 2-0 win over Stranraer.

Alloa took full advantage of Ayr and Raith not being in league action, with the two sides meeting each other at Somerset Park on Tuesday night.

An Iain Flannigan goal after five minutes and a Kris Renton effort in added time helped Alloa close the gap on the two sides above them.

At Hampden, Gavin Swankie opened the scoring for Arbroath after 19 minutes, and the visitors secured all three points with a Colin Hamilton effort in the 55th minute.

The result leaves Queen's Park rooted to the bottom of the division, having won only one of their past seven league games.

Forfar moved three points further clear of Queen's Park thanks to second-half goals from Eddie Malone and Michael Travis against East Fife.

A Ryan Conroy double secured all three points for eighth-placed Airdrie at home to Stranraer.