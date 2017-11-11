Paul Bastock breaks Peter Shilton record in Wisbech's FA Vase victory

Paul Bastock was on his way to a clean sheet in his 1,250th game, but was beaten by a late penalty

Wisbech goalkeeper Paul Bastock has made his 1,250th appearance to surpass Peter Shilton's record in competitive club football.

The 47-year-old played the full game as the United Counties League Premier Division side won 4-1 in front of 286 people at Thetford Town in the FA Vase.

Ex-England keeper Shilton, who was capped 125 times, made 1,249 club appearances during his 31-year career.

"Happy days, it's done," Bastock posted on social media.

"The new record is set by the very old old cat."

Bastock, who told BBC Sport he had come close to retiring earlier this season, also revealed that he was involved in a "minor car crash" on Monday.

He started his career as an apprentice with Coventry City, helping them beat a Southampton side led by Alan Shearer and Matt le Tissier en route to winning the FA Youth Cup.

He never made a senior appearance for the Sky Blues, being released and going on to make his professional debut as a 17-year-old for Cambridge United.

In the 30 years since, he has played for a host of non-league sides, but he is best known for his time at Boston United, being named the club's cult hero by 80% of voters in a poll of Football Focus viewers in 2005.