Irish Premiership: Reds beat 'Mallards while Warrenpoint win basement battle

Joe Gormley is congratulated by his Cliftonville team-mates after his brace against Ballinamallard

Cliftonville moved up to fourth place in the Irish Premiership with a 5-0 win at Solitude which pushed Ballinamallard deeper into relegation trouble.

The Reds dominated with a brace in each half from Joe Gormley and Daniel Hughes moving them above Linfield.

Two late Stephen Murray goals earned Warrenpoint Town the points in a big relegation battle against Carrick.

Town move out of the drop zone and are up to ninth, while 10-man Carrick had defender Aaron Smyth red-carded.

Warrenpoint Town's Stephen Moan is down injured after a poor tackle by Carrick defender Aaron Smyth who is sent-off for the challenge

A poor tackle on Stephen Moan towards the end of an uneventful first half of the relegation battle saw Smyth red-carded at Belfast Loughshore Arena.

Warrenpoint started to take control in the second half with TJ Murray htting the woodwork.

Stephen Murray connected at the backpost with Conor McMenamin's header to break the deadlock after 74 minutes, and then prodded home a second a minute later.

They were denied a third when Darren Murray's late penalty was saved by Harry Doherty.

In-form Reds win again

Barry Gray's Cliftonville won a sixth league game out of seven with Jay Donnelly firing them in front after just three minutes for his 12th goal of the season.

Gormley headed home at the far post in the 31st minute and three minutes later he capitalised on a defensive mix-up to slide the ball into an empty net from 25 yards.

'Mallards were more competitive after the break but Reds substitute Daniel Hughes had a simple finish after 83 minutes to stretch Cliftonville's advantage and then won a penalty, which he converted, to secure a comfortable win.

The result was Ballinamallard's 14th in 15 league outings and heaps more pressure on manager Gavin Dykes.