World Cup Qualifying - European - Play-off - 2nd Leg
Italy19:45Sweden
Venue: Giuseppe Meazza

Italy v Sweden

Giampiero Ventura and Gianluigi Buffon
Giampiero Ventura (left) is in his first campaign as Italy boss, while Gianluigi Buffon is targeting a record sixth World Cup

Italy will be in a state of "tension" as they bid to avoid a World Cup exit against Sweden, says goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in what could be his final competitive international.

The Azzurri, who lost the first leg 1-0, will fail to reach a World Cup for the first time since 1958 if they don't win at the San Siro on Monday.

Buffon said: "It's an important match for us and our history.

"I'm tense, but it's the right amount of tension."

The 39-year-old Juventus goalkeeper, who is retiring at the end of the season, will win his 175th cap against the Swedes.

Sweden lead the two-legged tie thanks to Jakob Johansson's deflected strike at the Friends Arena on Friday.

The first leg on the outskirts of Stockholm was extremely physical, with defender Leonardo Bonucci breaking his nose in a clash with Ola Toivonen.

Under-pressure Italy coach Giampiero Ventura, the oldest boss in the country's history at 69, says they will try to qualify by "playing football".

Ventura, who replaced Antonio Conte after Euro 2016, said: "We are Italy and, if we qualify, I would like to be able to say that we did it by playing football.

"I don't know what sort of game it will be but I hope it will be played in the correct spirit."

Ventura has been surprised at the amount of discussions over his tactics.

He will have to replace the suspended Marco Verratti on Monday. In the first leg, Lorenzo Insigne - the Napoli winger many Italian fans think should have started - was brought on to replace Verratti in central midfield.

"I've received so much advice in the last few days that - if I tried to listen to it all it would take months," said the former Torino boss.

"I know that's how it works when you are coach of the national team, although I didn't expect it to be quite like this."

Jakob Johansson
Substitute Jakob Johansson scored the only goal of the first leg, with his shot going in off Daniele de Rossi

Sweden say they are not getting complacent as they chase a result in Italy. An early goal would leave the Azzurri needing to score three times, with the away goals rule counting in play-offs.

"We're fully aware of the task ahead of us, going to Italy with a slender 1-0 lead," said Hull midfielder Sebastian Larsson. "To keep a clean sheet was obviously something we really wanted and we're pleased with that. We re-focus and go again.

"We're going to stay humble and do everything we can to progress."

Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist, highly impressive in the first game, does not expect the Italians to change their style.

"I don't think Italy are a team that are just going to attack, because then they know that we will create chances and maybe score a goal in Italy, and then they need to score three," he said.

And the former Genoa player laughed at Italy's complaints about their physical first-leg play.

"It's fantastic," he said. "As a defender, you have to be really tough, but in a good way. I think the referee kept it good - of course there were some situations they were angry about, but this is football."

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France107211861223
2Sweden106132691719
3Netherlands106132112919
4Bulgaria104151419-513
5Luxembourg10136826-186
6Belarus10127621-155

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal109013242827
2Switzerland109012371627
3Hungary104151414013
4Faroe Islands10235416-129
5Latvia10217718-117
6Andorra10118223-214

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany1010004343930
2Northern Ireland106131761119
3Czech Rep104331710715
4Norway104151716113
5Azerbaijan103161019-910
6San Marino100010251-490

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia1063120101021
2R. of Ireland10541126619
3Wales10451136717
4Austria104331412215
5Georgia10055814-65
6Moldova10028423-192

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland1081128141425
2Denmark106222081220
3Montenegro105142012816
4Romania103431210213
5Armenia102171026-167
6Kazakhstan10037626-203

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England108201831526
2Slovakia106041771018
3Scotland105321712518
4Slovenia10433127515
5Lithuania10136720-136
6Malta10019325-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain109103633328
2Italy107212181323
3Albania104151013-313
4Israel104061015-512
5Macedonia103251515011
6Liechtenstein100010139-380

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium109104363728
2Greece105411761119
3Bos-Herze1052324131117
4Estonia103251319-611
5Cyprus10316918-910
6Gibraltar100010347-440

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10712167922
2Croatia106221541120
3Ukraine10523139417
4Turkey104331413115
5Finland10235913-49
6Kosovo10019324-211
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

