Csaba Laszlo vows Dundee United team changes after cup loss to Crusaders

Dundee United manager Csaba Laszlo said his starting XI for next week's match will be "completely different" after losing his first game in charge.

United were beaten by Crusaders in Saturday's Challenge Cup tie.

Laszlo fielded an unfamiliar line-up, including some youngsters, and will oversee his first Championship match against Falkirk on 19 November.

"I have to bring next week, Sunday, a team on the field which could keep the three points at home," Laszlo said.

"I saw a lot of players. A lot of players that didn't play before.

"The starting XI will be completely different for the next week.

"Now we have to look for the Scottish Cup and for the league and this is the most important for us.

"I want us to show a different face next week. We need to wake up and go out next Sunday and win in the league - that is now our priority. We have to learn from this game and the mistakes that were made for the goals."

Fraser Fyvie fired the tournament holders in front 10 minutes into the second half at Tannadice but Dave Cushley's header and substitute Gavin Whyte's stoppage-time strike gave the Northern Irish side victory.

"I don't like to lose, I like to win every game," said 53-year-old Laszlo, who previously managed Hearts.

"Okay, a lot of people were telling me it was not such an important game, but for me it was important as it was my first match in charge and you don't like to lose.

"Also it's not an excuse that we had a lot of young players on the field and also players who've come back from injuries or some who have not played much in the league. We can't hide behind that and just want to congratulate our opponent."

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter felt his side were good value for their win.

"To score in the 90th minute, there's no time for them to come back at you," he told BBC Scotland.

"Brian [Jensen] makes a superb save and then we go up the pitch and get the winning goal, but I thought we were well worthy here today, we were matching them every stride and there were chances at both ends.

"We carved a few really good chances to score, Cushley in the first half and Glackin too in the second half, they really should have put those away. So we were well in the game and well worthy of the victory.

"We've come this far, we'll go to a semi-final and give it our best shot. We've enjoyed the run - it's been good bonding for the players coming away getting up out of their bed at six o'clock in the morning to get an early flight, but we'll enjoy the moment."