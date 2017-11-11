Match ends, Spain 5, Costa Rica 0.
Spain 5-0 Costa Rica: David Silva strikes twice in friendly win
David Silva scored twice as Spain extended their unbeaten run to 15 matches by thrashing Costa Rica.
Full-back Jordi Alba drilled an unstoppable opener before Alvaro Morata pounced when Silva's cross was spilled.
Costa Rica's Francisco Calvo slammed a clearance against a team-mate after half-time, allowing Silva to finish.
Manchester City's Silva added a second from 18 yards after winning the ball with a slide tackle on the wing and Andres Iniesta completed the scoring.
The Barcelona midfielder ran unchallenged from the halfway line before lashing a dipping strike into the bottom corner from 25 yards.
It was a classy finish to a dominant friendly display as Costa Rica, who have qualified for the World Cup, failed to manage a shot on target at Malaga's Estadio La Rosaleda.
Lopetegui remains unbeaten
Spain, World Cup winners in 2010, will be among the favourites for next summer's tournament and they are now 15 matches unbeaten since Julen Lopetegui took charge as manager.
The 51-year-old former Porto boss is just the second manager in Spain's history to start this well, following Luis Aragones, who went 25 games without defeat at the start of a reign which delivered Euro 2008 success.
Silva was part of the Spain setup which claimed back-to-back European Championships either side of World Cup success. His two goals take him to 35 for his country, three behind Fernando Torres who ranks behind only Raul and David Villa in the list of all-time top scorers for Spain.
The Manchester City midfielder tormented Costa Rica for the full 90 minutes while the likes of Morata, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets were taken off with Spain 2-0 up at the interval.
They now face Russia in friendly action on Tuesday when Costa Rica meet Hungary in Budapest.
The Central American side failed to win their last three Concacaf World Cup qualifiers but still progressed to the tournament for the fifth time in their history.
Line-ups
Spain
- 13Arrizabalaga
- 2Odriozola
- 3PiquéSubstituted forBartraat 45'minutes
- 15RamosSubstituted forNachoat 45'minutes
- 18Alba
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forÑíguezat 45'minutes
- 21Silva
- 10Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 67mins
- 6IniestaSubstituted forLuis Albertoat 74'minutes
- 22IscoSubstituted forAsensioat 65'minutes
- 7MorataSubstituted forIago Aspasat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1de Gea
- 4Bartra
- 8Ñíguez
- 9Callejón
- 11Machín Pérez
- 12Luis Alberto
- 14Nacho
- 16Moreno
- 17Iago Aspas
- 19Rodrigo
- 20Asensio
- 23Reina
- 24Fernández Saez
- 25Illarramendi
Costa Rica
- 1Carvajal
- 16Gamboa
- 19WastonBooked at 62minsSubstituted forGutiérrezat 63'minutes
- 6DuarteSubstituted forGonzálezat 56'minutes
- 15Calvo
- 8OviedoSubstituted forMatarritaat 66'minutes
- 7BolañosSubstituted forWallaceat 60'minutes
- 5Borges
- 17Tejeda
- 11VenegasSubstituted forRodríguezat 75'minutes
- 21UreñaSubstituted forOrtizat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 3González
- 4Gutiérrez
- 9Colindres
- 12Ortiz
- 13Wallace
- 14Rodríguez
- 18Pemberton
- 22Matarrita
- 23Moreira
- 24Segura
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Spain 5, Costa Rica 0.
Attempt saved. Celso Borges (Costa Rica) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristian Gamboa.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Francisco Calvo.
Offside, Spain. David Silva tries a through ball, but Marco Asensio is caught offside.
Marco Asensio (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Osvaldo Rodríguez (Costa Rica).
Attempt missed. José Guillermo Ortiz (Costa Rica) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rodney Wallace.
Thiago Alcántara (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Giancarlo González (Costa Rica).
Substitution
Substitution, Costa Rica. Osvaldo Rodríguez replaces Johan Venegas.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Spain).
Ronald Matarrita (Costa Rica) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Luis Alberto replaces Andrés Iniesta.
Goal!
Goal! Spain 5, Costa Rica 0. Andrés Iniesta (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marc Bartra.
Corner, Costa Rica. Conceded by Marc Bartra.
Booking
Thiago Alcántara (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (Spain).
Johan Venegas (Costa Rica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Costa Rica. Ronald Matarrita replaces Bryan Oviedo.
Offside, Costa Rica. Francisco Calvo tries a through ball, but José Guillermo Ortiz is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Marco Asensio replaces Isco because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Costa Rica. Kenner Gutiérrez replaces Kendall Waston.
Delay in match Isco (Spain) because of an injury.
Booking
Kendall Waston (Costa Rica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Isco (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kendall Waston (Costa Rica).
Substitution
Substitution, Costa Rica. Rodney Wallace replaces Christian Bolaños.
Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Giancarlo González (Costa Rica).
Substitution
Substitution, Costa Rica. Giancarlo González replaces Óscar Duarte.
Substitution
Substitution, Costa Rica. José Guillermo Ortiz replaces Marco Ureña.
Goal!
Goal! Spain 4, Costa Rica 0. David Silva (Spain) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. David Silva (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
Goal!
Goal! Spain 3, Costa Rica 0. David Silva (Spain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal.
Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Bolaños (Costa Rica).
Marc Bartra (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marco Ureña (Costa Rica).