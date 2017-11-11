World Cup Qualifying - African
Zambia2Cameroon2

Zambia v Cameroon

Line-ups

Zambia

  • 16Mweene
  • 4ChamaBooked at 71mins
  • 19Tembo
  • 13Sunzu
  • 20Kapumbu
  • 17Mulenga
  • 14MwepuSubstituted forBandaat 86'minutes
  • 15Malama
  • 10SakalaSubstituted forMbeweat 88'minutes
  • 3Daka
  • 22MwilaSubstituted forNgongaat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Nsabata
  • 2Mbewe
  • 5Kabwe
  • 6Sakala
  • 7Banda
  • 8Ching'andu
  • 9Ngonga
  • 11Chilufya
  • 12Shonga
  • 18Chibwe
  • 21Shamujompa
  • 23Chaila

Cameroon

  • 1Ondoa
  • 22LeukoBooked at 39minsSubstituted forCastellettoat 45'minutes
  • 21Banana
  • 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
  • 6Tolo
  • 15Siani
  • 17BoumalSubstituted forPangopat 45'minutes
  • 11Ngamaleu
  • 3Zambo Anguissa
  • 7N'JieSubstituted forOlinga Essonoat 67'minutes
  • 10Aboubakar

Substitutes

  • 2Abouem
  • 4Teikeu
  • 8Moukandjo
  • 9Messi Bouli
  • 12Castelletto
  • 13Bitang
  • 14Mandjeck
  • 16Goda
  • 18Olinga Essono
  • 19Tientcheu
  • 20Pangop
  • 23Mbokwe
Referee:
Rédouane Jiyed

Match Stats

Home TeamZambiaAway TeamCameroon
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away21

Live Text

Match ends, Zambia 2, Cameroon 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Zambia 2, Cameroon 2.

Foul by Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu (Cameroon).

Ziyo Tembo (Zambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sébastien Siani (Cameroon).

Alex Ngonga (Zambia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Fackson Kapumbu.

Goal!

Goal! Zambia 2, Cameroon 2. Yaya Banana (Cameroon) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fabrice Olinga with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Donashano Malama.

Yaya Banana (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Ngonga (Zambia).

Attempt missed. Ernest Mbewe (Zambia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Augustine Mulenga.

Substitution

Substitution, Zambia. Ernest Mbewe replaces Fashion Sakala.

Attempt missed. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fabrice Olinga with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Zambia. Lameck Banda replaces Enock Mwepu because of an injury.

Fabrice Olinga (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alex Ngonga (Zambia).

Attempt blocked. Fashion Sakala (Zambia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrian Chama.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Enock Mwepu (Zambia) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Fabrice Olinga (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu.

Attempt saved. Alex Ngonga (Zambia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Enock Mwepu (Zambia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Augustine Mulenga.

Alex Ngonga (Zambia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Yaya Banana (Cameroon).

Offside, Zambia. Kennedy Mweene tries a through ball, but Fashion Sakala is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Augustine Mulenga (Zambia) because of an injury.

Hand ball by Augustine Mulenga (Zambia).

Foul by Alex Ngonga (Zambia).

Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Zambia. Conceded by Jean-Charles Castelletto.

Substitution

Substitution, Zambia. Alex Ngonga replaces Brian Mwila.

Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Ziyo Tembo.

Offside, Zambia. Enock Mwepu tries a through ball, but Brian Mwila is caught offside.

Offside, Zambia. Patson Daka tries a through ball, but Brian Mwila is caught offside.

Patson Daka (Zambia) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Fackson Kapumbu with a cross.

Booking

Adrian Chama (Zambia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Adrian Chama (Zambia).

Franck Pangop (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tunisia5410114713
2DR Congo5311116510
3Guinea5104511-63
4Libya5104410-63

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria6420124814
2Zambia62228718
3Cameroon614179-27
4Algeria6024411-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco52309099
2Ivory Coast52217348
3Gabon613227-56
4Mali604219-84

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal532082611
2Burkina Faso51316606
3Cape Verde520348-46
4South Africa511368-24

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt540173412
2Uganda52212118
3Ghana51316426
4Congo5014411-71
View full World Cup Qualifying - African tables

