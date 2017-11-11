Corner, Mali. Conceded by Aaron Appindangoyé.
Gabon v Mali
Line-ups
Gabon
- 1Ovono
- 8Palun
- 2Appindangoyé
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 6Obiang
- 17Biyogo Poko
- 4Assoumou-Akue
- 14Oto'o Zué
- 10Madinda
- 18Ameka Autchanga
- 11Meye
Substitutes
- 3Lengoualama
- 7Evouna
- 9Boupendza
- 12Ndong
- 13Loufilou
- 15Ndong
- 16Nze
- 19Nzambé
- 21Obambou
- 22Biteghe
- 23Bitseki Moto
Mali
- 16Diarra
- 17Sacko
- 13Wagué
- 23FofanaBooked at 19mins
- 3KoneBooked at 1mins
- 8Samassekou
- 12Doumbia
- 19Traoré
- 20Bissouma
- 14Traoré
- 9Niane
Substitutes
- 1Keita
- 2Samake
- 4Haidara
- 6Niakate
- 7Diarra
- 10Koné
- 11Coulibaly
- 15Toungara
- 18N'Diaye
- 21Djenepo
- 22Yirango
- Referee:
- Ghead Grisha
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Johann Obiang (Gabon).
Yves Bissouma (Mali) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Mamadou Fofana (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Axel Meye (Gabon).
Adama Niane (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andre Biyogo Poko (Gabon).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Gabon).
Foul by Louis Ameka Autchanga (Gabon).
Moussa Doumbia (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Molla Wagué (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Axel Meye (Gabon).
Offside, Mali. Mamadou Fofana tries a through ball, but Adama Niane is caught offside.
Foul by Junior Assoumou-Akue (Gabon).
Adama Traoré (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mamadou Fofana (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Axel Meye (Gabon).
Offside, Mali. Adama Traoré tries a through ball, but Adama Niane is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Bruno Ecuele Manga (Gabon) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lévy Madinda with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Mamadou Fofana (Mali) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mamadou Fofana (Mali).
Axel Meye (Gabon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Mali) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Moussa Doumbia.
Hand ball by Adama Niane (Mali).
Attempt blocked. Yves Bissouma (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
Foul by Johann Obiang (Gabon).
Moussa Doumbia (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lévy Madinda (Gabon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Axel Meye.
Foul by Diadie Samassekou (Mali).
Lévy Madinda (Gabon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Mali) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Andre Biyogo Poko (Gabon).
Adama Traoré (Mali) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Axel Meye (Gabon) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lévy Madinda.
Foul by Molla Wagué (Mali).
Axel Meye (Gabon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Adama Traoré (Mali) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Louis Ameka Autchanga (Gabon).
Adama Traoré (Mali) wins a free kick in the attacking half.