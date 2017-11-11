Tunisia v Libya
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Tunisia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|4
|7
|13
|2
|DR Congo
|5
|3
|1
|1
|11
|6
|5
|10
|3
|Guinea
|5
|1
|0
|4
|5
|11
|-6
|3
|4
|Libya
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|10
|-6
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Nigeria
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|4
|8
|14
|2
|Zambia
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|7
|1
|8
|3
|Cameroon
|6
|1
|4
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|7
|4
|Algeria
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|11
|-7
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Morocco
|5
|2
|3
|0
|9
|0
|9
|9
|2
|Ivory Coast
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|3
|4
|8
|3
|Gabon
|6
|1
|3
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|6
|4
|Mali
|6
|0
|4
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Senegal
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|2
|6
|11
|2
|Burkina Faso
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|6
|0
|6
|3
|Cape Verde
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|6
|4
|South Africa
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Egypt
|5
|4
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|12
|2
|Uganda
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|8
|3
|Ghana
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|4
|2
|6
|4
|Congo
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|11
|-7
|1
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired