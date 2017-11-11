World Cup Qualifying - African
Tunisia17:30Libya
Venue: Stade Olympique de Radès

Tunisia v Libya

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tunisia5410114713
2DR Congo5311116510
3Guinea5104511-63
4Libya5104410-63

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria6420124814
2Zambia62228718
3Cameroon614179-27
4Algeria6024411-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco52309099
2Ivory Coast52217348
3Gabon613227-56
4Mali604219-84

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal532082611
2Burkina Faso51316606
3Cape Verde520348-46
4South Africa511368-24

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt540173412
2Uganda52212118
3Ghana51316426
4Congo5014411-71
