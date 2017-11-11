Match ends, Russia 0, Argentina 1.
Russia v Argentina
Line-ups
Russia
- 1Akinfeev
- 2Figueira FernandesSubstituted forSmolnikovat 45'minutes
- 14Jikia
- 5Vasin
- 13Kudryashov
- 22RauschSubstituted forZabolotnyat 88'minutes
- 9KokorinSubstituted forMiranchukat 82'minutes
- 19KuzyaevSubstituted forErokhinat 69'minutes
- 8Glushakov
- 7PolozSubstituted forDzagoevat 45'minutes
- 11Smolov
Substitutes
- 3Neustädter
- 4Kutepov
- 10Dzagoev
- 15Miranchuk
- 16Miranchuk
- 17Zabolotny
- 18Zhirkov
- 21Erokhin
- 23Kombarov
- 28Smolnikov
- 30Gabulov
- 99Lunev
Argentina
- 1Romero
- 17Otamendi
- 14Mascherano
- 4Pezzella
- 10Messi
- 13Kranevitter
- 20Lo CelsoSubstituted forGomezat 59'minutes
- 8PérezSubstituted forBanegaat 87'minutes
- 9AgüeroSubstituted forDybalaat 87'minutes
- 18SalvioSubstituted forPavónat 78'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forPerottiat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Mammana
- 3Fazio
- 5Paredes
- 6Insúa
- 7Benedetto
- 12Guzmán
- 16Perotti
- 19Banega
- 21Dybala
- 22Gomez
- 24Rigoni
- 26Pavón
- Referee:
- Damir Skomina
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Russia 0, Argentina 1.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Igor Smolnikov.
Éver Banega (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia).
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Anton Zabolotny replaces Konstantin Rausch.
Hand ball by Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia).
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Paulo Dybala replaces Sergio Agüero.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Éver Banega replaces Enzo Pérez.
Goal!
Goal! Russia 0, Argentina 1. Sergio Agüero (Argentina) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristian Pavón.
Foul by Alejandro Gomez (Argentina).
Giorgi Jikia (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Aleksey Miranchuk replaces Aleksandr Kokorin.
Sergio Romero (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giorgi Jikia (Russia).
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Germán Pezzella.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Cristian Pavón replaces Eduardo Salvio.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Lionel Messi (Argentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alan Dzagoev (Russia).
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Diego Perotti replaces Ángel Di María.
Javier Mascherano (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fedor Smolov (Russia).
Offside, Argentina. Sergio Agüero tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.
Alejandro Gomez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Igor Smolnikov (Russia).
Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Aleksandr Erokhin replaces Daler Kuzyaev.
Attempt saved. Nicolás Otamendi (Argentina) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alejandro Gomez with a cross.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Giorgi Jikia.
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Argentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Agüero following a fast break.
Foul by Matías Kranevitter (Argentina).
Daler Kuzyaev (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt blocked. Eduardo Salvio (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Javier Mascherano with a headed pass.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Igor Akinfeev.
Attempt saved. Nicolás Otamendi (Argentina) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Igor Smolnikov.