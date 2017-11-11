BBC Sport - England 0-0 Germany: Gareth Southgate praises 'really encouraging' performance
Southgate praises 'encouraging' England performance
- From the section Football
England manager Gareth Southgate picks out Jordan Pickford's saves as one of the highlights of their 0-0 draw against Germany, and praises the "encouraging" performance of an inexperienced England team against the world champions.
MATCH REPORT: England 0-0 Germany
