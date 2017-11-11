Scottish League Two: Stenhousemuir profit as top three slip up

Mark McGuigan was League Two player of the month for October and continued his scoring streak

Stenhousemuir moved to within four points of Scottish League Two leaders Stirling Albion as the three top sides all slipped up.

The Warriors overcame third-top Peterhead 3-2 to draw level on points with their hosts.

A late David Goodwillie penalty meant Stirling had to settle for a 1-1 draw away to Clyde, as did second-top Montrose at home to Annan Athletic.

Berwick Rangers drew 1-1 with Edinburgh City and Elgin beat Cowdenbeath 3-1.

Bottom side Cowden finished their second game under caretaker bosses Jim Moffat and John Ovenstone with nine men.

Brian Cameron put visitors Elgin ahead from the penalty spot after only eight minutes following a foul on Bruce Anderson - then fired the second shortly before half-time.

Fraser Mullen was first to be shown a red card 10 minutes after the break and Thomas Reilly made the points secure with City's third from long range.

Despite David Syme exiting after a second yellow card, Cowden managed a consolation goal through Cameron Muirhead's strike, but Elgin's victory saw them remain two points behind Stenny in fifth place.

Stenhousemuir's Mark McGuigan headed the first of his two goals against Peterhead after 13 minutes.

Jack Leitch equalised for Peterhead with a drive from outside the box after the break and Michael Dunlop restored Stenny's lead as he headed in a Jamie Longworth cross.

Former Scotland striker David Goodwillie scored again for Clyde

Peterhead drew level again through Jason Brown's header with 12 minutes remaining, but the defender's foul on McGuigan three minutes later gave the striker the opportunity to win the game from the penalty spot with his 14th goal of the season.

Montrose missed a chance to narrow the two-point gap with Stirling despite Chris Templeman's close-range finish putting them into the lead after only eight minutes.

Steven Swinglehurst headed the leveller after 61 minutes then was sent off eight minutes later for picking up a second yellow card, but Annan's 10 men held on for a point.

Stirling looked to be on their way to victory at Broadwood Stadium when Darren Smith opened the scoring from close range with only 12 minutes remaining.

However, Goodwillie equalised from the penalty spot with two minutes left after Ewan McNeil's foul on Kieran Duffie.

The former Scotland striker's 10th goal of the season secured a point that moves Clyde, in their second game under caretaker manager Tony McNally, five points clear of bottom side Cowdenbeath.

Edinburgh are two points above the Blue Brazil after their draw away to Berwick.

Former Hamilton Academical central defender Jesus Garcia Tena scored his first goal since signing from Edinburgh to put the visitors ahead two minutes after the break.

However, the Wee Rangers levelled through Michael McKenna's header 10 minutes later.