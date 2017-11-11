Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Kris Boyd, Dean Shiels, Kieran Tierney, Doddie Weir

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Scotland striker Kris Boyd says the national side's friendly against Netherlands on Thursday at Pittodrie was a "joke" of a fixture. The Kilmarnock forward caused controversy earlier this week after branding some of the players selected for the squad a "laughing stock". (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen's Kenny McLean, one of the players Boyd was critical of, says Scotland's performance in the 1-0 defeat by the Dutch proved the criticism from the Killie striker was not justified. (Scottish Sun)

Malkay Mackay, who was in interim charge of Scotland for the Netherlands friendly, says Celtic defender Kieran Tierney will go on to captain the national side for 10 years and will earn 100 caps. (Daily Record)

Kenny Shiels says a "line has been crossed in terms of integrity and decency" as he opened up about son Dean being verbally abused over his missing eye by Falkirk's Kevin O'Hara. Shiels snr applauded the SFA for banning O'Hara for eight matches for the incident. (Daily Record)

Former Scotland captain Barry Ferguson says Hibs' John McGinn can be the key midfielder for the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign. (Daily Record)

Winger Ryan Fraser says former Aberdeen colleague Ryan Jack silenced the Scotland fans who were booing him at Pittodrie by producing such a fine performance against the Dutch. (Daily Record)

Netherlands' former Celtic defender Virgil van Dijk says Kieran Tierney should be in "no rush" to leave the Scottish champions, despite reported interest in the 20-year-old. (Daily Record)

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon has set his sights on overtaking Alan Rough on the all-time caps list. Gordon has 52 and is one short of the former Partick Thistle and Hibs keeper. (Scotsman)

Other Gossip

Former Scotland star Doddie Weir opens up on his battle with motor neurone disease and insists he still feels like a "lucky man". (Scotsman)

Mexican Miguel Vazquez is confident he will be the "king of the castle" after his bout with Scotland's Josh Taylor in Edinburgh on Saturday night. (Scotsman)