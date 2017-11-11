World Cup play-off: New Zealand hold Peru to goalless draw

West Ham defender Winston Reid captained New Zealand for the sixth time against Peru

New Zealand held Peru to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their 2018 World Cup play-off at Wellington Regional Stadium despite heavy pressure from the South Americans.

The visitors, ranked 10th in the world, should have scored in the first half as goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic was forced to make a goal-line clearance.

Marinovic then tipped Aldo Corzo's headed effort over the bar in the second half while New Zealand captain Winston Reid produced a number of blocks.

The All Whites almost stole a victory late on as midfielder Ryan Thomas' shot flashed wide of the post.

Burnley striker Chris Wood, who was carrying a slight hamstring injury, made a late substitute appearance and forced a save out of Pedro Gallese with his first touch.

Peru are seeking to end a 36-year World Cup drought, while New Zealand - ranked 122 - are hoping to make only their second finals since 1982.

Seven British-based New Zealand internationals will have travelled 24,000 miles to fight for a place in Russia following the return leg in Peru on Thursday.

Analysis

Mani Djazmi, BBC Sport World Service in Lima, Peru

A night of divided opinions in Lima as fans' positivity was tempered by criticism for Peru coach Ricardo Gareca by journalists.

In Kennedy Park, in Lima's trendy Miraflores district, fans flocked in their hundreds to watch the match on a big screen.

"It was a good game and Peru got a good result," said Pedro, a 24-year-old engineer. "But we need more effort on Wednesday."

But on social media, journalists used adjectives like sloppy, arrogant and poor to describe Peru's performance.

Back in Kennedy Park, the air vibrated with the constant rhythm of a band that could be heard but not seen thanks to the sheer press of bodies. Some burrowed through the crowd, others wriggled as they sought a vantage point from which to watch the first of Peru's two biggest matches in nearly four decades.

Andre Carrillo was applauded as he was taken off, while Yoshimir Yotun received gleeful laughter after an elbow on a New Zealander that earned him a booking.

"I've never seen Peru at the World Cup," said Pedro as he contemplated the tightening of nerves with Wednesday's approach. "It's a dream for me, and my dad."