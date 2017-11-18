Cowdenbeath v Annan Athletic
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stirling
|12
|8
|2
|2
|30
|16
|14
|26
|2
|Montrose
|12
|7
|3
|2
|17
|13
|4
|24
|3
|Peterhead
|12
|7
|1
|4
|25
|15
|10
|22
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|12
|6
|4
|2
|21
|13
|8
|22
|5
|Elgin
|12
|6
|2
|4
|23
|17
|6
|20
|6
|Berwick
|12
|5
|2
|5
|12
|18
|-6
|17
|7
|Annan Athletic
|12
|4
|3
|5
|14
|12
|2
|15
|8
|Clyde
|12
|2
|4
|6
|19
|27
|-8
|10
|9
|Edinburgh City
|12
|2
|1
|9
|7
|22
|-15
|7
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|12
|1
|2
|9
|5
|20
|-15
|5
