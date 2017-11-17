National League
Wrexham15:00Ebbsfleet
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Ebbsfleet United

Yado Mambo
Yado Mambo started his career with Charlton Athletic

Ebbsfleet defender Yado Mambo will feature for the visitors after becoming an internet sensation this week.

Ebbsfleet are auctioning off a special Mambo 'number five' shirt, though skipper Dave Winfield will wear that number for the remainder of the season.

Third-placed Wrexham are sweating on the fitness of two key men.

Defender James Jennings was forced off with a knock in the win at Chester and James Hurst also faces a late fitness test after a few weeks out.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dover19106326121436
2Macclesfield1911262118335
3Wrexham199641712533
4Sutton United199642622433
5Maidstone United189542418632
6Bromley199462922731
7Aldershot198653124730
8Woking199282627-129
9Dag & Red197752923628
10Boreham Wood197752721628
11Ebbsfleet1961032621528
12Hartlepool197751917228
13Tranmere197661915427
14Maidenhead United197662828027
15Gateshead196762418625
16Halifax196761921-225
17Eastleigh195862223-123
18Fylde185762927222
19Leyton Orient1954102433-919
20Guiseley193881731-1417
21Barrow193792327-416
22Chester193791829-1116
23Torquay1925121732-1511
24Solihull Moors1932141838-2011
View full National League table

