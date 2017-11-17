Crystal Palace v Everton

Palace's Andros Townsend has successfully dribbled past an opponent on 36 occasions in the Premier League this season, more than any other player

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace welcome back striker Christian Benteke after seven weeks out with a knee injury.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a doubt due to back spasms, Lee Chung-yong and Jordon Mutch are also doubtful and Patrick van Aarnolt is out with a hamstring injury.

Everton midfielder Tom Davies has a hamstring strain and will be assessed.

Ross Barkley, Yannick Bolasie, Seamus Coleman, Ramiro Funes Mori and James McCarthy all remain sidelined for the injury-hit Toffees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Murray: "I expected to be covering the first match for a new Everton manager but obviously that's not the case. Instead, interim manager David Unsworth takes charge for a fifth time, having emerged with his first points last time out against Watford.

"With pressure eased on Everton, it still weighs heavily on Crystal Palace. Last month's win against Chelsea is their only victory in seven league matches since Roy Hodgson was appointed manager.

"It brings back memories of how he recorded only one win in his first 10 league games as Fulham boss back in 2007-08 yet still avoided relegation.

"Palace now face a run of eight consecutive fixtures against teams outside the top six and simply have to start winning to kick-start their revival."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "We know a win on Saturday will be very, very good for us. We will discuss what we will do to win the game and merit the victory.

"Hopefully we will do that, but Everton are a good team and will want the win, too. That's the good thing about the Premier League."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Palace are still bottom of the table but they have improved a lot under Hodgson, even if their results have not always reflected that, and I am backing them to win.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are unbeaten in their last five league games against Palace, winning three and drawing twice.

Palace have won only one of their eight Premier League home games versus Everton, losing five of them.

Andy Preece scored the Eagles' goal in their sole home Premier League victory over the Toffees, a 1-0 win in October 1994.

Everton have kept clean sheets in their last four away league games at Palace.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles are unbeaten in their last two home matches, winning one and drawing the other - those four points are their entire season's total.

Palace are only the ninth Premier League side to have fewer than five points after 11 matches.

Excluding own goals, Crystal Palace have only had two different goalscorers so far this season: Wilfried Zaha and Luka Milivojevic.

Palace have scored only two goals from open play, both by Zaha.

Christian Benteke has scored only one goal in his last 11 league appearances, in May's 4-0 home win against Hull City.

Everton

The Toffees' 3-2 victory over Watford last time out ended a four-game winless streak.

Everton are without a win in 13 Premier League away games since they won 1-0 against Palace in last season's corresponding fixture.

They have not kept a league clean sheet since their 1-0 win over Stoke on the opening day of the season.

They have conceded 22 goals so far in 2017-18; only West Ham, with 23, have let in more.

Everton have claimed seven points from losing positions this season, second only to Arsenal's nine.

Oumar Niasse's four league goals this season have secured Everton five points - no other players' goals in the division have been more valuable to their clubs.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 40% Probability of away win: 32%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.