Liverpool v Southampton

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who returned to work on Thursday after a health scare, can select from a near full-strength squad.

Sadio Mane aggravated a hamstring problem on international duty but is expected to play, while Jordan Henderson and long-term absentee Adam Lallana are fit after thigh injuries.

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina is not yet ready to return from an ankle injury suffered in training.

Jeremy Pied remains sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "This is an occasion Southampton's manager Mauricio Pellegrino is clearly relishing. He had spells at Liverpool as both a player and a coach under Rafa Benitez and has good memories of his time on Merseyside.

"His return to Anfield is one of several links between the two clubs this weekend. Liverpool could include two former Saints; Sadio Mane has recovered from a minor hamstring issue, and there's the possibility of Adana Lallana making his first appearance of the season after injury against his old club.

"We'll also get to see Virgil van Dijk playing at Anfield, which is something he fancied doing on a regular basis when Liverpool unsuccessfully bid for him in the summer. That might still come to pass, with renewed speculation of a move away from St Mary's in January."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino on returning to Anfield: "It will be a nice experience for me. I had a really happy time in my career as a player and as a coach at Liverpool.

"But on Saturday it is a nice opportunity to represent Southampton, and we will try to play well, play a good game and create problems for Liverpool."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am going for Liverpool to win it. Even if Sadio Mane is not fully fit, and even if manager Jurgen Klopp is not well enough to be there, Liverpool should have too much for Saints.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton could go six games unbeaten against Liverpool in all competitions for the first time.

Liverpool failed to win or score in all four league and cup meetings last season (D2, L2).

The Reds haven't failed to score against a single team in five consecutive encounters since 1978 versus Nottingham Forest.

Saints have won only four of their 40 top-flight matches at Anfield, most recently in 2013.

Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten at home this season and have lost only two of their last 32 league matches at Anfield (W19, D11, L2).

However, only Kenny Dalglish (1.68) has a lower points-per-game ratio for Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League than Jurgen Klopp's 1.97.

The Reds have conceded just one Premier League goal in seven home fixtures this season, against Burnley.

They are vying to earn three consecutive league victories for the first time in 2017.

Mo Salah has seven goals in 11 league games for Liverpool. The highest tally by any Liverpool player in their first 12 Premier League matches is the eight goals scored by Robbie Fowler.

Sadio Mane scored four goals in four appearances for Southampton against his current club Liverpool in all competitions.

Southampton

Their total of 13 points from 11 games is the same as last season, when they went on to draw their 12th fixture at home to Liverpool.

Saints have won just four of their last 19 league games (D7, L8).

They have only scored nine goals in 11 matches this season, three of which have been penalties.

Manager Mauricio Pellegrino played 13 games for Liverpool in 2005 and was first-team coach at the club under Rafa Benitez between 2008-10.

Nathan Redmond has had 27 goal attempts in the league without scoring this season; only Huddersfield's Tom Ince has fared as badly.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 18% Probability of home win: 71% Probability of away win: 11%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.