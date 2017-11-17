Manchester United v Newcastle United

Romelu Lukaku scored three times during the international break - but he has failed to score in his last seven games for Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is nearing a return from a hamstring injury, but it remains to be seen whether he is available on Saturday.

Phil Jones is doubtful with a thigh problem, while fellow defender Marcos Rojo lacks fitness despite making his comeback from a long-term knee injury.

Newcastle pair Jamaal Lascelles and Christian Atsu are doubts with respective ankle and thigh problems.

Mikel Merino is likely to miss out because of a back injury.

The Magpies will monitor Paul Dummett, who is back in training after three months out with a hamstring issue.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Given that they're second in the league and unbeaten in 37 home matches, there seems to be a lot of negativity about Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

"Is anyone at Old Trafford really surprised if United aren't the most thrilling team in the league - or even the city? When they appointed Mourinho it was because he's a winner, not because he's an entertainer.

"How Newcastle would love to win something. Their roll of honour over the last few decades reads like an entry from Phileas Fogg's diary as he went Around the World in Eighty Days: The Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, the Anglo-Italian Cup, the Texaco Cup and the Intertoto Cup.

"At least with Rafael Benitez at the helm, and with a takeover a possibility, Newcastle have what is - after silverware - football's next most-prized asset: hope."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle will be well organised but it will just be a question of whether Manchester United can break them down.

Rafa Benitez's side will make it difficult for them but there is only one outcome.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 32 league games against Newcastle at Old Trafford (W22, D9), with the sole defeat coming in December 2013 when Yohan Cabaye scored the only goal.

The Magpies have lost this fixture 84 times in all competitions, more than against any other side in their history.

Manchester United

The Red Devils are the only side in the five major European leagues yet to concede a top-flight goal at home this season.

They are unbeaten in 22 league games at Old Trafford (W12, D10), winning the last six without conceding a goal.

The last time Manchester United won seven consecutive home league games without conceding was between December 2009 and March 2010.

Jose Mourinho's side have lost two of their last three games in the Premier League, as many as in the previous 37 combined.

They have scored a league-high total of 12 goals in the final 15 minutes of games this season.

After scoring 11 goals in his first 10 games for Manchester United, Romelu Lukaku has gone seven games without a goal, registering just five shots on target in this period.

Lukaku has been directly involved in nine goals in eight Premier League appearances against Newcastle United (five goals, four assists).

Antonio Valencia is set to play his 300th Premier League game. The only South American with more appearances is Peruvian Nolberto Solano (302).

Valencia's first Premier League appearance came against Newcastle, in Wigan's 2-1 defeat on Tyneside in August 2006.

Newcastle United

The Magpies have won one of their last six league games (D2, L3) and have lost their last two matches.

Rafael Benitez could become the first manager to win Premier League away games at Old Trafford with three different clubs, having done so with Liverpool and Chelsea.

This will the the first managerial meeting between Benitez and Jose Mourinho since August 2007. Benitez has lost five Premier League games as a manager against Mourinho teams - he has only endured more defeats against Alex Ferguson (eight).

Conversely, Benitez has won five competitive matches as a manager versus Mourinho - only Pep Guardiola has a better record, with eight.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 15% Probability of home win: 78% Probability of away win: 7%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.