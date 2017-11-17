Bournemouth v Huddersfield Town

Steve Cook (right) hit Bournemouth's winner at Newcastle - the Cherries could claim back-to-back victories on Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth will make a late decision on forward Joshua King, who is doubtful with a back problem.

Junior Stanislas, Tyrone Mings and Brad Smith remain out but Benik Afobe has recovered from a thigh strain.

Huddersfield will assess Aaron Mooy following his return from international duty in Australia.

The Terriers are without suspended centre-back Christopher Schindler, so Martin Cranie could start his first Premier League game since 2007.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Roder: "So much has changed for both Bournemouth and Huddersfield since they met in the semi-finals of the League One play-offs in 2011, when dreams of reaching the top division were exactly that.

"Six and a half years on, both come into their first Premier League meeting looking for an improvement in front of goal.

"Bournemouth have scored only three goals at home in the league this season, while Huddersfield haven't netted on their travels since winning 3-0 at Crystal Palace on the opening weekend back in August.

"The Cherries' home form of one win, one draw and three defeats is the same as Huddersfield's away record, which suggests this is a tough one to predict."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We need to win at home, we need to get our basics right. I think we've been unfortunate as you can look at a couple of league games at home where we could've got more.

"But that's history now and we've got to focus on this game and make sure we turn our home form around. I think we're difficult to play at home but that's got to reflect in our results."

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "Everybody is back healthy [after the international break]. This is very important and that all of them were very successful, some of them with qualification for the World Cup.

"We have a good mood and I'm very happy for all of them, especially for the guys who will play in Russia next year."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Huddersfield won against West Brom last time out and, like the other promoted sides, the Terriers have made a really impressive start to life in the top flight.

But I am going to go with Bournemouth to win this one. I was really impressed by what I saw of them against Newcastle.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth against Huddersfield will become the 94th different fixture to have been contested in all four tiers of English league football.

The Terriers have won just one of their last 10 meetings in all competitions with Bournemouth (D5, L4). Their sole victory was by 5-1 in the Championship in August 2013.

Bournemouth haven't lost a home league match against Huddersfield since August 2007, when the sides were in League One.

Bournemouth

The Cherries have won three of their last four games in all competitions, and could claim back-to-back league wins for the first time since April.

Bournemouth have never lost a Premier League home game against a newly-promoted side (W5, D1), winning the last five in a row with an aggregate score of 17-3.

Eddie Howe's side have claimed just 40% of their points this season at home - only Swansea (37.5%) and Watford (33.3%) have lower figures.

Huddersfield could be the 40th different Premier League opponent Jermain Defoe has faced. He has scored against 36 different teams in the competition - only three players have scored against more (Frank Lampard, Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer with 39, 38 and 37 respectively).

Joshua King scored 13 goals in his first 18 league appearances this calendar year, but has netted just once in nine top-flight games this season.

Huddersfield

Since winning 3-0 at Crystal Palace on the opening day, the Terriers have gone four away league games without scoring (D1, L3).

The last time they failed to score in five consecutive away matches in the top flight was in 1947.

The victory at Selhurst Park in August is Huddersfield's only win in their last 20 top-flight away games (D6, L13).

Tom Ince has attempted 27 Premier League shots without scoring this season, a joint-high with Southampton's Nathan Redmond.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 53% Probability of away win: 21%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.