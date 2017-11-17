Leicester City v Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side have scored a league-high 24 goals in the second half of games this season

TEAM NEWS

Ben Chilwell is fit for Leicester after recovering from a knee injury, while Vicente Iborra has overcome a knock suffered in the draw at Stoke.

Robert Huth and Matty James remain out.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is available despite experiencing a dizzy spell at half-time of Argentina's friendly defeat in Russia on Tuesday.

Centre-back Nicolas Otamendi is suspended and could be replaced by Eliaquim Mangala or the fit-again Vincent Kompany.

Fabian Delph is doubtful with a calf injury that forced him to miss England duty, but Raheem Sterling could be available despite a back problem.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Leicester manager Claude Puel: "Normally they [Manchester City] are a team with a lot of possession - it's difficult to keep a lot of focus when you run after the ball and in the second half they can score.

"It's important for us to believe in our quality. It's important to think we have fantastic quality.

"We want to see what we can do against this team. We respect them but we don't fear them."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "I still feel there's things we can do better.

"Okay, if you analyse just the results it's perfect because in two months we won all the games.

"But in terms of playing and knowing what is going to happen in December with the schedule, we have to improve."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It will be interesting to see how Foxes manager Claude Puel approaches the game, and whether he leaves Jamie Vardy up front on his own and tries to counter City in midfield.

But anything Leicester get from this game is a bonus, just like it is for any side who play City at the moment.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v actor Will Ferrell

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester won last season's corresponding fixture 4-2 and have only lost one of the four most recent meetings.

Manchester City have won three of their six Premier League trips to Leicester, drawing two and losing one.

Leicester City

Leicester have earned seven points from three league games since Craig Shakespeare left the club, as many as they had won in their previous 11 matches.

They are unbeaten in six games in all competitions, winning three and drawing three since a 3-2 home defeat against Liverpool on 23 September.

The Foxes have lost nine of their 10 league matches in 2017 against the sides that finished in the top six last season. The exception was February's 3-1 home victory against Liverpool.

Leicester have kept clean sheets in each of their last five home league wins.

They have scored in each of their last 12 home league matches since a 3-0 defeat against Manchester United in February.

Claude Puel is winless in four previous encounters against sides managed by Pep Guardiola, conceding 10 goals in the process.

Manchester City

Manchester City's total of 31 points combined with their +31 goal difference is the best start by a Premier League side after 11 games.

The record after 12 matches of a Premier League season is the 34 points achieved by City themselves in the 2011-12.

Pep Guardiola's side are unbeaten in 23 matches in all competitions since a 2-1 defeat against Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final last April.

City have an eight-point lead at the top of the table - the biggest-ever margin between first and second place after 11 games of a Premier League season.

They have scored 38 league goals this season - 15 more than any rival.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-2 Probability of draw: 15% Probability of home win: 8% Probability of away win: 77%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.