West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea

Michy Batshuayi scored Chelsea's title-clinching winner in this fixture last May

TEAM NEWS

West Brom pair Nacer Chadli and James Morrison have been ruled out of Saturday's game against Chelsea.

Chadli could be sidelined for several weeks after suffering a hip injury in training on Thursday, while Morrison has had Achilles surgery.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi are doubts because of minor injuries sustained on international duty for Belgium.

Victor Moses is likely to miss out again with a hamstring injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "This fixture will rekindle special memories for Antonio Conte after Michy Batshuayi's goal clinched the Premier League title at The Hawthorns in May.

"Mind you, the recent mood of the Chelsea boss hasn't hit those heights. His reaction after their victory over Manchester United last time out told a story, and he'll know it's imperative the champions make it four wins in a row in the West Midlands.

"Tony Pulis would welcome any kind of result to lift the current West Brom spirits as they face the first of three home games in their next four matches.

"His side are nine league games without a win and, once again, their lack of goals is a real concern."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis on whether he would be surprised to get sacked: "No, not at all. If the club decide what they decide, I've got great respect for the football club, the supporters, the chairman, the board - it's just life.

"If you don't get results, you're under pressure. I understand, the more you give, the more people want. We brought in a lot of good players, players we hoped would gel straight away, and we've been unfortunate.

"Like every team, if you don't have your best players, especially at the top end of the pitch, you're going to struggle."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tony Pulis' West Brom have not won in the league since August and it is hard to see that changing this weekend, although I don't think this is the game that should decide his future.

His problem is that the fans seem to have made their minds up that his time is up.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom have lost 16 of their 22 Premier League games against Chelsea, their joint-highest total against an opponent alongside Arsenal and Manchester City.

Chelsea have won on their two most recent visits to The Hawthorns, including last May when Michy Batshuayi's goal secured the league title.

West Bromwich Albion

The Baggies have gone nine league games without a win since mid-August and only earned 12 points from their past 20 fixtures (W2, D6, L12).

Their only league victory in nine home matches spanning eight months was on the opening day of this season against Burnley (D3, L5).

Ten points represents Albion's lowest total after 11 games of a Premier League season since 2005-06, when they were relegated.

West Brom have lost the last eight matches in which they conceded the opening goal.

Albion have been defeated in all 11 of their Premier League home matches against reigning champions, conceding 28 goals in total.

A 13th defeat against Chelsea would equal the most losses Tony Pulis has experienced against another club in the Premier League - that's currently Manchester City.

Chelsea

This will be Antonio Conte's 50th Premier League game in charge of Chelsea. The reigning champions have earned an unrivalled 115 points under him since the start of last season.

Chelsea have won nine of their last 11 away games in the Premier League, losing twice.

Alvaro Morata has been directly involved in 10 goals in his first 10 league games for Chelsea, scoring seven and setting up three. He has earned Chelsea an unrivalled eight points with those goals and assists..

Cesar Azpilicueta has already provided five assists for Morata in the Premier League this season, the most by one player to another in 2017-18 so far.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 21% Probability of home win: 15% Probability of away win: 64%

