League Two
Forest Green15:00Crewe
Venue: The New Lawn

Forest Green Rovers v Crewe Alexandra

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County17104329171234
2Accrington17103430191133
3Exeter1710342518733
4Luton1795336171932
5Swindon179262620629
6Coventry17836179827
7Wycombe177643227527
8Lincoln City177642015527
9Newport177552419526
10Colchester177462421325
11Mansfield176742321225
12Cambridge177461616025
13Stevenage177462528-325
14Carlisle176562623323
15Grimsby176561923-423
16Cheltenham176472525022
17Yeovil175482433-919
18Crawley174581317-417
19Morecambe174581423-917
20Crewe1752101729-1217
21Forest Green174491733-1616
22Port Vale1743101724-715
23Barnet173591925-614
24Chesterfield1724111733-1610
