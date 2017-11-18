League One
Peterborough15:00Blackpool
Venue: ABAX Stadium

Peterborough United v Blackpool

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury16114124101437
2Wigan1611322992036
3Charlton159332316730
4Bradford179352519630
5Scunthorpe178541913629
6Rotherham178273023726
7Blackburn157442112925
8Peterborough167452723425
9Fleetwood177462726125
10Oxford Utd176562722523
11Portsmouth177282222023
12Southend166552026-623
13Blackpool166462222022
14MK Dons176471824-622
15Bristol Rovers1770102530-521
16Doncaster175481921-219
17Walsall164752124-319
18Oldham165382735-818
19Northampton175391527-1218
20Rochdale163851619-317
21Wimbledon174491119-816
22Gillingham173681321-815
23Plymouth173591324-1114
24Bury1734101825-713
View full League One table

