Queens Park Rangers v Aston Villa
-
QPR wait on the condition of midfielder Massimo Luongo, who was on World Cup international duty with Australia, for the visit of Aston Villa.
Northern Ireland's Conor Washington is also back but Nedum Onuoha, James Perch and Grant Hall remain sidelined.
Injury-hit Aston Villa are without strikers Jonathan Kodjia and Scott Hogan after international duty, on top of skipper John Terry's foot injury.
But midfielder Mile Jedinak is back in contention after his midweek hat-trick.
The 33-year-old, 73-times capped Australia international has not scored in club football for almost three years since his time with Crystal Palace.
But, with QPR's Luongo watching from the bench having played in the first leg of the two-leg play-off, Jedinak's treble against Honduras in Sydney helped Australia qualify for a fourth successive World Cup finals.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 36%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 36%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- QPR followed successive home wins against the Championship's top two, Wolves and Sheffield United, with a heavy 4-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest before the international break.
- Aston Villa have only lost once in their last nine league meetings with the Hoops - and did the double over them last season, both games finishing 1-0.
- Ian Holloway has never been on the winning side in five previous meetings as a manager with Villa, of which he has lost four.
- Steve Bruce has not lost in his last nine league encounters against QPR, since a 3-1 defeat at Loftus Road to Gerry Francis's Hoops in his first game as Huddersfield manager in August 1999.
- Luke Freeman has created more goalscoring chances than any other player in the Championship this season (38).
- Sixth-placed Villa have won three of their last five away games. Another away victory would be Villa's fourth of 2017-18, equalling the club's tally for the whole of last season.