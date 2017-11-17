Cardiff City v Brentford
-
- From the section Championship
Cardiff City welcome Joe Bennett back from injury for the visit of Brentford, but Kenneth Zohore and Aron Gunnarsson are both injury doubts.
Defender Rolf Feltscher could make his debut after joining on Thursday.
Brentford defender Henrik Dalsgaard is a doubt after a heel problem ruled him out of Denmark's World Cup play-offs.
Lewis Macleod is close to returning from the ligament damage he suffered in October 2016 but Rico Henry (knee) is out for the rest of the season.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 47%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 26%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Cardiff have won five of their last seven home league matches against Brentford (D1 L1).
- The Bees have kept one clean sheet in their 20 league trips to Cardiff, with Alf Jefferies in goal for their 0-0 draw in April 1950.
- Neil Warnock is unbeaten in four home league matches against Brentford (W2 D2) since his Plymouth side lost 4-1 at Home Park in December 1996.
- No Championship team has scored more second half goals than Brentford this season (17, level with Ipswich).
- Danny Ward has had a hand in eight goals in eight league matches against Brentford (five goals, three assists).
- The Bees are on the longest current unbeaten run in the Championship - nine games (W5 D4).