Cardiff15:00Brentford
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Brentford

Joe Bennett
Defender Joe Bennett has not played for Cardiff since suffering a calf injury against Millwall on 28 October
Cardiff City welcome Joe Bennett back from injury for the visit of Brentford, but Kenneth Zohore and Aron Gunnarsson are both injury doubts.

Defender Rolf Feltscher could make his debut after joining on Thursday.

Brentford defender Henrik Dalsgaard is a doubt after a heel problem ruled him out of Denmark's World Cup play-offs.

Lewis Macleod is close to returning from the ligament damage he suffered in October 2016 but Rico Henry (knee) is out for the rest of the season.

Home win 47%Draw 27%Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

  • Cardiff have won five of their last seven home league matches against Brentford (D1 L1).
  • The Bees have kept one clean sheet in their 20 league trips to Cardiff, with Alf Jefferies in goal for their 0-0 draw in April 1950.
  • Neil Warnock is unbeaten in four home league matches against Brentford (W2 D2) since his Plymouth side lost 4-1 at Home Park in December 1996.
  • No Championship team has scored more second half goals than Brentford this season (17, level with Ipswich).
  • Danny Ward has had a hand in eight goals in eight league matches against Brentford (five goals, three assists).
  • The Bees are on the longest current unbeaten run in the Championship - nine games (W5 D4).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves16112329151435
2Sheff Utd16110524141033
3Cardiff169432213931
4Bristol City1686226161030
5Middlesbrough167542113826
6Aston Villa167542215726
7Derby157442319425
8Ipswich158072622424
9Nottm Forest168082526-124
10Leeds167272419523
11Sheff Wed166552119223
12Brentford165742521422
13Norwich166461520-522
14Preston165651919021
15QPR165651922-321
16Barnsley155462221119
17Fulham164751819-119
18Reading155371819-118
19Millwall164571717017
20Hull164482830-216
21Burton163491031-2113
22Birmingham163310825-1712
23Bolton162591329-1611
24Sunderland161782031-1110
