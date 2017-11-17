Cardiff City v Brentford

Defender Joe Bennett has not played for Cardiff since suffering a calf injury against Millwall on 28 October

Cardiff City welcome Joe Bennett back from injury for the visit of Brentford, but Kenneth Zohore and Aron Gunnarsson are both injury doubts.

Defender Rolf Feltscher could make his debut after joining on Thursday.

Brentford defender Henrik Dalsgaard is a doubt after a heel problem ruled him out of Denmark's World Cup play-offs.

Lewis Macleod is close to returning from the ligament damage he suffered in October 2016 but Rico Henry (knee) is out for the rest of the season.

SAM's prediction Home win 47% Draw 27% Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts