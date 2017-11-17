Championship
Birmingham15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Nottingham Forest

Steve Cotterill
Birmingham boss Steve Cotterill was manager at Nottingham Forest from October 2011 to July 2012
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 GMT

Birmingham City have a doubt over Craig Gardner for the visit of Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

The 30-year-old midfielder injured his calf in training, while Carl Jenkinson (shoulder) and Jason Lowe (hamstring) are definitely out.

Forest midfielder Chris Cohen and defender Danny Fox remain on the sidelines with knee injuries.

Defender Tendayi Darikwa has proved his fitness after coming through Zimbabwe's match with Lesotho in midweek.

SAM's prediction
Home win 38%Draw 28%Away win 34%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Birmingham City have not won in their last four league meetings with Forest, who have won two of their last nine visits to St Andrew's, in all competitions.
  • Former Forest boss Steve Cotterill has won his last three home league matches against his old club, who he managed from October 2011 to July 2012.
  • Cotterill's Burnley side beat Forest 1-0 in November 2004, he did it again with Portsmouth in October 2010 (2-1) and Bristol City in October 2015 (2-0).
  • Blues midfielder Jota is yet to score for the club following his club record August deadline move from Brentford. But he has been involved in five goals (two goals, three assists) in his three Championship starts against Forest. He provided two assists for Brentford in a 4-3 home defeat against Forest in August.
  • Birmingham have failed to score in four consecutive league matches. They have not failed to net in five successive games since their Premier League days in November 2005.
  • In the Championship this season, only games involving Hull City (58) have brought more goals than games involving Forest (51). No team's games have brought fewer goals than Birmingham (33).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th November 2017

  • BirminghamBirmingham City15:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
  • CardiffCardiff City15:00BrentfordBrentford
  • HullHull City15:00IpswichIpswich Town
  • NorwichNorwich City15:00BarnsleyBarnsley
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00Aston VillaAston Villa
  • ReadingReading15:00WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
  • Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00Bristol CityBristol City
  • SunderlandSunderland15:00MillwallMillwall
  • FulhamFulham17:30DerbyDerby County
View all Championship fixtures

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves16112329151435
2Sheff Utd16110524141033
3Cardiff169432213931
4Bristol City1686226161030
5Middlesbrough167542113826
6Aston Villa167542215726
7Derby157442319425
8Ipswich158072622424
9Nottm Forest168082526-124
10Leeds167272419523
11Sheff Wed166552119223
12Brentford165742521422
13Norwich166461520-522
14Preston165651919021
15QPR165651922-321
16Barnsley155462221119
17Fulham164751819-119
18Reading155371819-118
19Millwall164571717017
20Hull164482830-216
21Burton163491031-2113
22Birmingham163310825-1712
23Bolton162591329-1611
24Sunderland161782031-1110
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired