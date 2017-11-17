Birmingham City v Nottingham Forest

From the section

Birmingham boss Steve Cotterill was manager at Nottingham Forest from October 2011 to July 2012

Birmingham City have a doubt over Craig Gardner for the visit of Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

The 30-year-old midfielder injured his calf in training, while Carl Jenkinson (shoulder) and Jason Lowe (hamstring) are definitely out.

Forest midfielder Chris Cohen and defender Danny Fox remain on the sidelines with knee injuries.

Defender Tendayi Darikwa has proved his fitness after coming through Zimbabwe's match with Lesotho in midweek.

SAM's prediction Home win 38% Draw 28% Away win 34%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

