Birmingham City v Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Championship
Birmingham City have a doubt over Craig Gardner for the visit of Nottingham Forest in the Championship.
The 30-year-old midfielder injured his calf in training, while Carl Jenkinson (shoulder) and Jason Lowe (hamstring) are definitely out.
Forest midfielder Chris Cohen and defender Danny Fox remain on the sidelines with knee injuries.
Defender Tendayi Darikwa has proved his fitness after coming through Zimbabwe's match with Lesotho in midweek.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 38%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 34%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Birmingham City have not won in their last four league meetings with Forest, who have won two of their last nine visits to St Andrew's, in all competitions.
- Former Forest boss Steve Cotterill has won his last three home league matches against his old club, who he managed from October 2011 to July 2012.
- Cotterill's Burnley side beat Forest 1-0 in November 2004, he did it again with Portsmouth in October 2010 (2-1) and Bristol City in October 2015 (2-0).
- Blues midfielder Jota is yet to score for the club following his club record August deadline move from Brentford. But he has been involved in five goals (two goals, three assists) in his three Championship starts against Forest. He provided two assists for Brentford in a 4-3 home defeat against Forest in August.
- Birmingham have failed to score in four consecutive league matches. They have not failed to net in five successive games since their Premier League days in November 2005.
- In the Championship this season, only games involving Hull City (58) have brought more goals than games involving Forest (51). No team's games have brought fewer goals than Birmingham (33).