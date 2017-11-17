Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City
Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has no new injury or suspension concerns.
The Portuguese could name the same side that beat Aston Villa 2-1.
Bristol City midfielder Jamie Paterson is available after recovering from a hamstring injury, while defender Nathan Baker is also fully fit following a knee problem.
Hordur Magnusson has returned from international duty with Iceland, but captain Bailey Wright is suspended.
Gustav Engvall's loan spell with Swedish side Djurgardens has finished, but the striker will not be able to play for the Robins until 1 January because of registration rules.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 50%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 23%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have beaten Bristol City at Hillsborough in each of their last two league campaigns, winning 2-0 in 2015-16 and 3-2 last season.
- The Robins have only lost two of their last 13 league matches against the Owls (W6 D5).
- Jordan Rhodes has been involved in five goals in three previous league appearances against Bristol City (four goals, one assist).
- Bristol City have scored more set piece goals than any other side in the Championship this season (11).
- Sheffield Wednesday are the only Championship team yet to concede a headed goal this season, while no side has scored more via this method than Bristol City (6).
- 19 of the Robins' goals this season have been scored by Englishmen, more than any other side in the division.