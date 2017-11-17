Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City

Adam Reach has scored in his last three matches for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has no new injury or suspension concerns.

The Portuguese could name the same side that beat Aston Villa 2-1.

Bristol City midfielder Jamie Paterson is available after recovering from a hamstring injury, while defender Nathan Baker is also fully fit following a knee problem.

Hordur Magnusson has returned from international duty with Iceland, but captain Bailey Wright is suspended.

Gustav Engvall's loan spell with Swedish side Djurgardens has finished, but the striker will not be able to play for the Robins until 1 January because of registration rules.

SAM's prediction Home win 50% Draw 27% Away win 23%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts