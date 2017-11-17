Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Bristol City
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City

Adam Reach's goal was his third in successive matches for Sheffield Wednesday
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has no new injury or suspension concerns.

The Portuguese could name the same side that beat Aston Villa 2-1.

Bristol City midfielder Jamie Paterson is available after recovering from a hamstring injury, while defender Nathan Baker is also fully fit following a knee problem.

Hordur Magnusson has returned from international duty with Iceland, but captain Bailey Wright is suspended.

Gustav Engvall's loan spell with Swedish side Djurgardens has finished, but the striker will not be able to play for the Robins until 1 January because of registration rules.

SAM's prediction
Home win 50%Draw 27%Away win 23%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday have beaten Bristol City at Hillsborough in each of their last two league campaigns, winning 2-0 in 2015-16 and 3-2 last season.
  • The Robins have only lost two of their last 13 league matches against the Owls (W6 D5).
  • Jordan Rhodes has been involved in five goals in three previous league appearances against Bristol City (four goals, one assist).
  • Bristol City have scored more set piece goals than any other side in the Championship this season (11).
  • Sheffield Wednesday are the only Championship team yet to concede a headed goal this season, while no side has scored more via this method than Bristol City (6).
  • 19 of the Robins' goals this season have been scored by Englishmen, more than any other side in the division.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves16112329151435
2Sheff Utd16110524141033
3Cardiff169432213931
4Bristol City1686226161030
5Middlesbrough167542113826
6Aston Villa167542215726
7Derby157442319425
8Ipswich158072622424
9Nottm Forest168082526-124
10Leeds167272419523
11Sheff Wed166552119223
12Brentford165742521422
13Norwich166461520-522
14Preston165651919021
15QPR165651922-321
16Barnsley155462221119
17Fulham164751819-119
18Reading155371819-118
19Millwall164571717017
20Hull164482830-216
21Burton163491031-2113
22Birmingham163310825-1712
23Bolton162591329-1611
24Sunderland161782031-1110
View full Championship table

