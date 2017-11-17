Sunderland v Millwall
-
- From the section Championship
Bottom club Sunderland are without defender Lamine Kone (knee) and striker James Vaughan (groin) for the visit of Millwall on Saturday.
Robbie Stockdale will be in caretaker charge of managerless Sunderland.
Millwall have Jake Cooper available after suspension, but are without Jed Wallace, whose three-match ban begins.
Shaun Williams has returned to light training, but is not expected to be available until next month, while Byron Webster remains a long-term absentee.
Sunderland have not won at home since December 2016 and, if they do not beat the Lions, they will become the first league team in the history of English football to fail to pick up a victory in 20 consecutive home games in all competitions.
Their last home win was against Watford last December and they have drawn eight and lost 11 since then.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 45%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 27%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- This is the first meeting between Sunderland and Millwall since the 2004-05 season - both sides picked up one victory each that campaign.
- Millwall have won one of their last nine away matches at Sunderland (D3 L5) in all competitions, winning 1-0 in August 2003 with a goal from Noel Whelan.
- James Vaughan has scored five goals in five league matches against Millwall.
- No team has completed fewer passes in away Championship matches than the Lions this season (1,267).
- Millwall, meanwhile, haven't won an away match since beating Scunthorpe in the League One play-off semi-final, and are winless in nine matches (D4 L5).