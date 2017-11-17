Championship
Sunderland15:00Millwall
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Millwall

Billy McKinlay and Robbie Stockdale
Billy McKinlay and Robbie Stockdale took charge of Sunderland against Middlesbrough on 5 November - McKinlay (left) has since joined West Ham's coaching staff
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 GMT

Bottom club Sunderland are without defender Lamine Kone (knee) and striker James Vaughan (groin) for the visit of Millwall on Saturday.

Robbie Stockdale will be in caretaker charge of managerless Sunderland.

Millwall have Jake Cooper available after suspension, but are without Jed Wallace, whose three-match ban begins.

Shaun Williams has returned to light training, but is not expected to be available until next month, while Byron Webster remains a long-term absentee.

Sunderland have not won at home since December 2016 and, if they do not beat the Lions, they will become the first league team in the history of English football to fail to pick up a victory in 20 consecutive home games in all competitions.

Their last home win was against Watford last December and they have drawn eight and lost 11 since then.

SAM's prediction
Home win 45%Draw 28%Away win 27%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • This is the first meeting between Sunderland and Millwall since the 2004-05 season - both sides picked up one victory each that campaign.
  • Millwall have won one of their last nine away matches at Sunderland (D3 L5) in all competitions, winning 1-0 in August 2003 with a goal from Noel Whelan.
  • James Vaughan has scored five goals in five league matches against Millwall.
  • No team has completed fewer passes in away Championship matches than the Lions this season (1,267).
  • Millwall, meanwhile, haven't won an away match since beating Scunthorpe in the League One play-off semi-final, and are winless in nine matches (D4 L5).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves16112329151435
2Sheff Utd16110524141033
3Cardiff169432213931
4Bristol City1686226161030
5Middlesbrough167542113826
6Aston Villa167542215726
7Derby157442319425
8Ipswich158072622424
9Nottm Forest168082526-124
10Leeds167272419523
11Sheff Wed166552119223
12Brentford165742521422
13Norwich166461520-522
14Preston165651919021
15QPR165651922-321
16Barnsley155462221119
17Fulham164751819-119
18Reading155371819-118
19Millwall164571717017
20Hull164482830-216
21Burton163491031-2113
22Birmingham163310825-1712
23Bolton162591329-1611
24Sunderland161782031-1110
View full Championship table

