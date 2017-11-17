Sunderland v Millwall

Billy McKinlay and Robbie Stockdale took charge of Sunderland against Middlesbrough on 5 November - McKinlay (left) has since joined West Ham's coaching staff

Bottom club Sunderland are without defender Lamine Kone (knee) and striker James Vaughan (groin) for the visit of Millwall on Saturday.

Robbie Stockdale will be in caretaker charge of managerless Sunderland.

Millwall have Jake Cooper available after suspension, but are without Jed Wallace, whose three-match ban begins.

Shaun Williams has returned to light training, but is not expected to be available until next month, while Byron Webster remains a long-term absentee.

Sunderland have not won at home since December 2016 and, if they do not beat the Lions, they will become the first league team in the history of English football to fail to pick up a victory in 20 consecutive home games in all competitions.

Their last home win was against Watford last December and they have drawn eight and lost 11 since then.

SAM's prediction Home win 45% Draw 28% Away win 27%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

