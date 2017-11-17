Norwich City v Barnsley
- From the section Championship
Norwich could have forward Nelson Oliveira available again following a calf problem for the visit of Barnsley.
Alex Tettey is out with a calf injury, while Alex Pritchard and Steven Naismith both have ankle injuries.
Barnsley winger Lloyd Isgrove (knee) is out after picking up an injury in the win over Birmingham City.
Tykes boss Paul Heckingbottom has been linked with the managerial vacancy at Sunderland but said on Thursday he has had "no contact" with the Black Cats.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 59%
|Draw 22%
|Away win 19%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Norwich have won 10 of their last 12 league matches against Barnsley (D1 L1), although that one defeat came last season at Oakwell.
- It has been 80 years since Barnsley won at Carrow Road against Norwich in any competition, winning 1-0 in May 1937 with a goal from Doug Hunt.
- Norwich have lost their last two home league matches - as many as they had lost in their previous 18 games in 2017 at Carrow Road.
- No player has scored the first goal in Championship games this season more often than Tom Bradshaw (5, level with Matej Vydra).
- The Canaries have lost five of their last six league matches in November (D1).
- The Tykes have kept one clean sheet in their last 16 away matches in all competitions, a 2-0 win at Blackburn in April.