Norwich City v Barnsley

Nelson Oliveira has not played for Norwich since 28 October

Norwich could have forward Nelson Oliveira available again following a calf problem for the visit of Barnsley.

Alex Tettey is out with a calf injury, while Alex Pritchard and Steven Naismith both have ankle injuries.

Barnsley winger Lloyd Isgrove (knee) is out after picking up an injury in the win over Birmingham City.

Tykes boss Paul Heckingbottom has been linked with the managerial vacancy at Sunderland but said on Thursday he has had "no contact" with the Black Cats.

SAM's prediction Home win 59% Draw 22% Away win 19%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

