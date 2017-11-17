Hull City v Ipswich Town

Michael Hector has scored once in 15 appearances for Hull City this season

Hull City welcome back defender Michael Hector after he missed the 4-1 defeat at Sheffield United through suspension.

Midfielder Evandro could make his first appearance of the season but Fraizer Campbell serves a one-match ban.

Ipswich midfielder Emyr Huws could make his first appearance of the campaign following an Achilles problem.

Tommy Smith is unlikely to play after returning late from New Zealand's game in Peru and Tom Adeyemi, Teddy Bishop, Luke Hyam and Andre Dozzell are out.

SAM's prediction Home win 50% Draw 27% Away win 23%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts