Reading v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sone Aluko (left) scored in Reading's 4-2 win at Derby County earlier this month

Reading goalkeeper Vito Mannone (hip) and forward Sone Aluko (knee) are expected to shake off minor injuries to face Championship leaders Wolves.

Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (calf) is also hoping to be fit for an appearance against his former club.

Wolves' Barry Douglas is banned after the left-back's fifth yellow card of the season in the 2-0 win at home to Fulham before the international break.

Midfielder Ruben Neves is one yellow card away from suspension too.

Morocco's Romain Saiss, who plays centre-half for his country, and Senegal's Alfred N'Diaye are in contention, having helped their respective countries qualify for next summer's World Cup finals in Russia.

If selected, Reading summer signings Bodvarsson, who also hopes to be there with Iceland, and Wales midfielder Dave Edwards will both be up against their former club for the first time.

SAM's prediction Home win 20% Draw 25% Away win 55%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"We're absolutely not scared of facing Wolves as we know any team in this league can beat anyone on their day.

"The thing with this game, as with every one, is that you need to be really up for it and know who you're going to be facing.

"Wolves have built a completely new team almost and invested a lot of money in it, to maybe make that step up to the Premier League.

"They've got a quality team with energy. We know what they can do and what they're capable of to make life difficult for us. But we believe in ourselves and we're confident in what we can do."

Wolves midfielder Romain Saiss told BBC WM:

"I am really happy at the moment. This is the best time in my career. Everything is good.

"We have qualified for the World Cup, which is the best competition, and my club are top of the league.

"Now we have to finish the job with Wolves. If I can go to the Premier League with Wolves, it would make it the perfect year.

"The coach wants a team who can play from the back, which makes it easier. Every player is happy as it is more enjoyable to play this way."

