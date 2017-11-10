World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF/AFC Play-Off - CONCACAF/AFC Play-Off - 1st Leg
Honduras 0-0 Australia

Donis Escober
Honduras' Donis Escober was the busier keeper

Honduras and Australia played out a goalless draw in the first leg of their intercontinental World Cup play-off.

The Socceroos - who will probably be happier with their home leg to come - had the better chances in San Pedro Sula.

They were initially awarded a penalty for a foul on Bailey Wright, but the referee then changed his mind and awarded a free-kick to Honduras.

Luzern striker Tomi Juric had their best opportunities.

In the first half, an excellent touch took him past the defence before he fired just wide from 16 yards. And after the break, his header was tipped over the bar by Donis Escober.

Carlo Costly had a late chance for Honduras, but Brighton keeper Mat Ryan denied the 35-year-old.

The second leg will be played at Sydney's ANZ Stadium at 09:00 GMT on Wednesday - with the winners qualifying for the World Cup.

Australia will be hoping that Tim Cahill - who scored twice in the Asian play-off win over Syria - will recover from an ankle injury in time.

Honduras - who finished fourth in North, Central American and Caribbean qualifying, above the eliminated United States - are aiming to reach a third consecutive World Cup.

Line-ups

Honduras

  • 22Escober
  • 21BeckelesBooked at 19mins
  • 23PalaciosBooked at 38mins
  • 3Figueroa
  • 7Izaguirre
  • 20ClarosBooked at 78mins
  • 8Mejia
  • 11LanzaSubstituted forChirinosat 60'minutes
  • 16LópezSubstituted forMartínezat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 12Quioto
  • 9LozanoSubstituted forCostlyat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hernandez
  • 2Crisanto
  • 4Sánchez
  • 5Alvarado
  • 6Acosta
  • 10Martínez
  • 13Costly
  • 14García
  • 15Hernández
  • 17Chirinos
  • 18Canales
  • 19Peña

Australia

  • 1Ryan
  • 8Wright
  • 20SainsburyBooked at 48mins
  • 6JurmanBooked at 47mins
  • 7RisdonBooked at 39minsSubstituted forDegenekat 84'minutes
  • 15Jedinak
  • 21LuongoBooked at 87mins
  • 13Mooy
  • 16Behich
  • 22IrvineSubstituted forRogicat 74'minutes
  • 9JuricSubstituted forRukavytsyaat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Degenek
  • 3Gersbach
  • 4Cahill
  • 5Jeggo
  • 11Goodwin
  • 12Langerak
  • 14Troisi
  • 17Rukavytsya
  • 18Vukovic
  • 19McGowan
  • 23Rogic
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamHondurasAway TeamAustralia
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home24
Away14

