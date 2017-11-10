Honduras 0-0 Australia

Honduras' Donis Escober was the busier keeper

Honduras and Australia played out a goalless draw in the first leg of their intercontinental World Cup play-off.

The Socceroos - who will probably be happier with their home leg to come - had the better chances in San Pedro Sula.

They were initially awarded a penalty for a foul on Bailey Wright, but the referee then changed his mind and awarded a free-kick to Honduras.

Luzern striker Tomi Juric had their best opportunities.

In the first half, an excellent touch took him past the defence before he fired just wide from 16 yards. And after the break, his header was tipped over the bar by Donis Escober.

Carlo Costly had a late chance for Honduras, but Brighton keeper Mat Ryan denied the 35-year-old.

The second leg will be played at Sydney's ANZ Stadium at 09:00 GMT on Wednesday - with the winners qualifying for the World Cup.

Australia will be hoping that Tim Cahill - who scored twice in the Asian play-off win over Syria - will recover from an ankle injury in time.

Honduras - who finished fourth in North, Central American and Caribbean qualifying, above the eliminated United States - are aiming to reach a third consecutive World Cup.