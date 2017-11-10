BBC Sport - Ruben Loftus-Cheek 'has given England boss Gareth Southgate dilemma'
Loftus-Cheek 'has given Southgate selection problem'
- From the section Football
Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has given England boss Gareth Southgate a World Cup selection dilemma with his display against Germany, says former England international Jermaine Jenas.
This clip was first broadcast on 5 Live Sport on Friday, 10 November 2017.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired