Ostersunds' cultural performances 10 Nov From the section European Football Ostersunds' 'cultural academy' has seen them perform songs, dances and put on theatrical productions Their most ambitious project to date has been a production of ballet Swan Lake Manager Graham Potter has not been afraid to demonstrate his own artistic flair The manager has also sung at the club's 2016 Gala The performances have brought the players closer together and allowed the city to see another side to their team