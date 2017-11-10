Ostersunds' cultural performances

Ostersunds players perform
Ostersunds' 'cultural academy' has seen them perform songs, dances and put on theatrical productions
Ostersunds players perform
Their most ambitious project to date has been a production of ballet Swan Lake
Graham Potter performs
Manager Graham Potter has not been afraid to demonstrate his own artistic flair
Graham Potter sings
The manager has also sung at the club's 2016 Gala
Graham Potter
The performances have brought the players closer together and allowed the city to see another side to their team

