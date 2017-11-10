Belgium 3-3 Mexico

Lukaku scored his second from six yards to bring Belgium level at 3-3

Romelu Lukaku struck twice to equal Belgium's all-time goalscoring record in a 3-3 friendly draw with Mexico.

The striker was at the heart of Belgium's opener when his shot forced a save, allowing Eden Hazard to tap in.

An Andres Guardado penalty saw the scores level at half-time but Lukaku nudged in a cross to restore the lead.

A fine touch and low finish by Hirving Lozano restored parity and he then volleyed Mexico ahead before Lukaku converted his 30th Belgium goal.

The close-range finish ended the scoring on 70 minutes and saw Manchester United forward Lukaku join Bernard Voorhoof and Paul van Himst in sharing the record.

Voorhoof set his mark between 1928 and 1940, while Van Himst reached the mark between 1960 and 1974. At just 24, Lukaku looks set to take the record to new heights and he could set his own standard in Tuesday's friendly with Japan in Brussels.

Belgium, coached by former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, are now unbeaten in 14 matches and will feature at the World Cup in Russia having eased through qualifying.

Mexico will also be at the tournament and continue their preparations against Poland in Gdansk on Monday.

They bettered possession with 58% against Belgium and 22-year-old PSV Eindhoven striker Lozano caught the eye, leaving Thibaut Courtois motionless with his first strike before lashing an instinctive volley in for his seventh goal at international level.

Neymar and Jesus on target for Brazil

Gabriel Jesus applied a finish to a sweeping Brazil move

Neymar scored and missed a penalty before a thunderous strike from Real Madrid's Marcelo and a simple finish by Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus gave Brazil a 3-0 lead against Japan by half-time in their friendly at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, home of French side Lille.

Brazil conceded a late consolation but have now lost just once in 16 matches as they get set to face England at Wembley Tuesday.

European champions Portugal cruised to a 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia to continue their own World Cup preparations in Viseu. A fine low strike from Joao Mario added to goals from Manuel Fernandes and Concalo Guedes, with Cristiano Ronaldo left out of the squad.

Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic found the net as Serbia secured a 2-0 win over China in Guangzhou in their first fixture since sacking Slavoljub Muslin despite qualifying for the World Cup.