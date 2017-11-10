Scotland U21s 1-1 Latvia U21s: Ryan Hardie penalty salvages late point

Hardie kept cool to tuck home a late penalty and earn a point in Perth

Ryan Hardie's penalty in added time rescued a point for Scotland in their European Under-21 Championship qualifier against Latvia.

The Rangers striker stroked it low into the right corner after the Danish referee spotted a foul at a set-piece.

Roberts Uldrikis had earlier nodded in against the run of play after the hosts failed to clear the danger at a corner.

Latvia were reduced to 10 men in the second half when Ingars Stuglis slid in wildly on Chris Cadden.

The dismissal only ensured the visitors retreated even more and Scot Gemmill's side found it difficult to penetrate a crowded defence, despite having almost all the possession.

Defeat would have been sore to take in what has been a pretty positive campaign - two wins, against the Netherlands at home and Latvia away, plus an away defeat to group leaders England - until this encounter in Perth.

A point means they can approach Tuesday's home match against Ukraine with a little more confidence.

Having made light work of the Latvians in Riga last month with a 2-0 victory, something similar was expected at McDiarmid Park.

Aberdeen winger Scott Wright started and was busy and bright early on down the right, with Lewis Morgan equally positive on the left flank.

Aberdeen's Scott Wright showed some bright moments for Scott Gemmill's team

Barnsley's Stevie Mallan shot wide from 20 yards, then Swansea's Oliver McBurnie hit one straight at the goalkeeper.

Latvia's goal was not in the script. Raivis Jurkovskis headed a corner onto the crossbar and too many Scotland defenders were slow to react as Uldrikis jumped to put it past Ryan Fulton, despite the Hamilton goalkeeper's best efforts to palm it away.

Early in the second half Wright flashed a shot over and then set up McBurnie for a flick that Kristaps Zommers did well to push round the post.

When Mallan's free-kick hit the side-netting, it appeared it just was not Scotland's night.

Even Latvia's red card seemed to go against the hosts, as it only made their opponents defend deeper as Morgan and Hardie fired low drives narrowly wide.

But at the death there was finally a break for the hosts, referee Jorgen Burchardt blowing for what appeared a minor infringement as Latvia defended a corner.

Scotland were not complaining, and Hardie delivered what could be a precious point.