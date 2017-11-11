Saturday's gossip column

The Independent lead with England's goalless draw against Germany at Wembley
The Daily Mail feature France defender Patrice Evra's departure from Marseille
The Telegraph picture England midfielder Ruban Loftus-Cheek after his impressive performance against Germany
The Daily Star say England debutant Jordan Pickford produced an outstanding display on Friday night
