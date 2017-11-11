Angus Gunn: Man City goalkeeper called up by England

Angus Gunn played for England's Under-21s on Friday

Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn has been called up to England's senior squad for Tuesday's friendly against Brazil at Wembley.

The 21-year-old is on loan at Norwich City and has played 19 times for the Championship club this season.

He replaces the injured Jack Butland, who became the seventh withdrawal from Gareth Southgate's squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

Gunn played for England's Under-21s when they beat Ukraine 2-0 on Friday.

Following England's 0-0 draw with Germany on Friday, Southgate said he is likely to call up more players from the under-21 squad, describing it as "a no-brainer".

"It would be a good experience for a couple of the under-21s to have a few days with the seniors and to be involved against Brazil would be a brilliant experience," said the manager.

Gunn, who has never featured for Manchester City, has represented England at all age groups from under-16 level and will join West Ham keeper Joe Hart and Everton's Jordan Pickford in the senior set-up.

His father Bryan played six times as a goalkeeper Scotland and was best known for his time at Norwich between 1986 and 1998.

On Friday, Brazil continued their fine form with a 3-1 friendly win over Japan in France.