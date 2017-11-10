Match ends, South Africa 0, Senegal 2.
South Africa 0-2 Senegal
Senegal qualified for their second appearance at the World Cup finals, returning after a 16-year absence, with a clinical victory over a luckless South Africa at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
Sadio Mane, who made an earlier-than-expected return from injury, was key to the Teranga Lions' victory.
He laid on a superb, defence-splitting pass for West Ham striker Diafra Sakho to slot past Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, giving Senegal the perfect start after 12 minutes.
The Liverpool winger then helped to seal the game for the West Africans seven minutes before half time.
His close range shot was saved by Khune, the loose ball fortuitously rebounding into the net off the head of defender Thamsanqa Mkhize, who was prone on the ground.
Bafana Bafana were desperately unlucky not to be on level terms before that setback as Lebogang Manyama struck the crossbar from close range while Percy Tau was unable to poke home the rebound that fell into his path after Senegal goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye saved a Themba Zwane effort.
The home side's short-passing game troubled a Senegal defence missing the suspended Kara Mbodji but Bafana's perennial problem of failing to convert clear-cut chances proved to be the their undoing.
Dominance of territory, possession and creating several scoring chances proved irrelevant as Senegal converted the few they had to clinch their World Cup berth.
Qualifying his team for the World Cup sees Senegal coach Aliou Cisse joining the late former Nigeria captain Stephen Keshi as individuals who have played at and qualified a team for Fifa's showpiece event.
The sides meet again in Dakar on Tuesday in a game that is now of academic interest as Senegal join Nigeria and Egypt as the third of Africa's five qualifiers.
Line-ups
South Africa
- 16Khune
- 6Mkhize
- 23GouldBooked at 73mins
- 2Daniels
- 18HlantiBooked at 61mins
- 5Furman
- 11Mokotjo
- 12ZwaneSubstituted forTshabalalaat 69'minutes
- 9ManyamaSubstituted forJaliat 63'minutes
- 20VilakaziSubstituted forGroblerat 83'minutes
- 19Tau
Substitutes
- 1Sandilands
- 3Mathoho
- 7Dolly
- 8Madisha
- 10Tshabalala
- 13Mabunda
- 14Ndlovu
- 15Jali
- 17Grobler
- 21Mahlambi
- 22Williams
Senegal
- 16N'Diaye
- 21Gassama
- 8KouyatéSubstituted forN'Diayeat 86'minutes
- 3Koulibaly
- 12Sabaly
- 15Sané
- 10ManéBooked at 35mins
- 11Ndoye
- 5Gueye
- 9NiangBooked at 90minsSubstituted forCissat 90+3'minutes
- 6SakhoSubstituted forKonateat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Diop
- 2Diousse
- 4Diagne
- 7Sow
- 13N'Diaye
- 14Konate
- 17Ndiaye
- 18Mbengue
- 19Ciss
- 20Balde Diao
- 22Wagué
- 23Gomis
- Referee:
- Janny Sikazwe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away24
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, South Africa 0, Senegal 2.
Clayton Daniels (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lamine Gassama (Senegal).
Substitution
Substitution, Senegal. Saliou Ciss replaces M'Baye Niang.
Booking
M'Baye Niang (Senegal) is shown the yellow card.
Moussa Konate (Senegal) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Foul by Thamsanqa Innocent Mkhize (South Africa).
Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dean Furman (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfred N'Diaye (Senegal).
Dean Furman (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lamine Gassama (Senegal).
Offside, Senegal. M'Baye Niang tries a through ball, but Idrissa Gueye is caught offside.
Percy Tau (South Africa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cheikh Ndoye (Senegal).
Clayton Daniels (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sadio Mané (Senegal).
Substitution
Substitution, Senegal. Alfred N'Diaye replaces Cheikhou Kouyaté.
Foul by Percy Tau (South Africa).
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kamohelo Mokotjo (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Sadio Mané (Senegal).
Substitution
Substitution, South Africa. Bradley Grobler replaces Sibusiso Vilakazi.
Attempt missed. Dean Furman (South Africa) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kamohelo Mokotjo.
Offside, Senegal. Khadim N'Diaye tries a through ball, but Cheikh Ndoye is caught offside.
Offside, South Africa. Clayton Daniels tries a through ball, but Percy Tau is caught offside.
Sfiso Hlanti (South Africa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Moussa Konate (Senegal).
Siphiwe Tshabalala (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by M'Baye Niang (Senegal).
Substitution
Substitution, Senegal. Moussa Konate replaces Diafra Sakho.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Cheikh Ndoye (Senegal) because of an injury.
Foul by Dean Furman (South Africa).
Cheikh Ndoye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. M'Baye Niang (Senegal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a cross.
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Thamsanqa Innocent Mkhize.
Booking
Morgan Gould (South Africa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Morgan Gould (South Africa).