Port Vale full-back James Gibbons agrees contract extension with League Two club

James Gibbons
James Gibbons helped Vale to a 4-2 win over Crewe in the EFL Trophy in midweek

Port Vale right-back James Gibbons has signed a two-year contract extension with the League Two club.

The 19-year-old is a product of Vale's academy and made his first-team debut in an FA Cup tie against Hartlepool in December last year.

He had to wait until September to play first first game of 2017-18, but was sent off in a 1-1 draw with Yeovil.

Gibbons was named in the starting line-up for Friday's match at Newport, his 10th appearance of the season so far.

