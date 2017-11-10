Guiseley: Adam Murray joins National League club as assistant manager

Adam Murray was Mansfield manager from December 2014 to November last year

Guiseley have brought in former Mansfield Town manager Adam Murray as assistant to boss Paul Cox.

Murray, 36, was previously Cox's number two at Mansfield and recently quit as manager of non-league Boston United after a 10-month spell in charge.

Ben Marvin and Andrew Danylyszyn have also joined the backroom team at Guiseley, Marvin as first-team coach.

The Lions are currently 20th in the National League and are at home to Bromley on Saturday.